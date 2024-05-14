Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures have partnered to take US rights to Love Me, Sam and Andy Zuchero’s Sundance premiere starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun.

The companies, which previously teamed on The Wedding Banquet, will co-release the film theatrically across the US early next year.

WME Independent will represent international rights to the film, beginning at this week’s Cannes market.

Love Me, which won Sundance’s Alfred P Sloan Feature Film Prize after its world premiere at this year’s festival, blends live action and animation to tell a love story about two machines that evolve into human beings.

Sam and Andy Zuchero wrote and directed. Kevin Rowe, Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Shivani Rawat and Julie Goldstein produced for ShivHans Pictures, 2AM and AgX. Daniel Bekerman, Christine D’Souza Gelb and Connor Flanagan served as executive producers.

Sam and Andy Zuchero commented: “We are excited to have Bleecker Street on board as the newest member of our passionate Love Me team to bring the film to audiences and theaters nationwide. Love Me was a collaborative effort from an incredible team of artists and storytellers from Kristen, Steven, ShivHans, 2AM and AGX.”