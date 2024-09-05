Screen is tracking the key packages launched before and during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which runs September 5-15.

4 Kids Walk Into A Bank

Liam Neeson is in talks to star in Frankie Shaw’s heist comedy about a former bank robber planning one final job, only to learn his loving granddaughter has assembled a juvenile team to break into the vault the day before to prevent him from doing so. Erik Feig’s Picturestart co-finances and produces alongside Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and Black Mask Studios.

Sales: FIlmNation

Regretting You

Josh Boone diects this young adult mother-daughter drama, based on the book by Colleen Hoover, whose novel It Ends With Us was turned into a summer box office hit, starring Blake Lively. The Fault In Our Stars director Boone will helm a cast including Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames and Dave Franco.

Sales: north.five.six reps international; WME Indepedent reps North America

Spa Weekend

Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris will star in this new project from Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, twriter-directors of Bad Moms. The comedy is about a Palm Springs break that turns chaotic and is being produced by Black Bear and Suzanne Todd Productions.

Sales: Black Bear; UTA Independent Film Group, Black Bear and CAA Media Finance co-rep North America

Back To Reality (working title)

Anders Thomas Jensen is reuniting with frequent collaborators Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas for a dark comedy, shooting this summer in Denmark and Sweden, about a bank robber fresh out of jail and in search of his loot.

Sales: TrustNordisk

Mutiny

Annabelle Wallis and Jason Statham lead the action thriller about a man on the run after his billionaire boss is murdered in front of him, with the finger of suspicion pointing in his direction. Statham produces through his company Punch Palace Productions, alongside MadRiver Pictures and Lionsgate. Jean-François Richet directs.

Sales: Lionsgate



Blood On Snow

Norwegian author Jo Nesbo’s crime thriller of the same name is to be adapted for a feature, directed by Cary Fukunaga and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy, set in 1970s Oslo. Hardy, Fukunaga and Nesbø are among producers on the project, alongside the Department M, who will fully finance.

Sales: WME Independent; WME and Range co-rep North America

Wolf Creek: Legacy

Sean Lahiff directs the third film in the Australian horror franchise, with John Jarratt returning in the lead role. Resident Evil producer Jeremy Bolt boards as producer, alongside franchise creator Greg Mclean.

Sales: Architect