The Mediapro Studio is opening a new US/Canada headquarters office in Los Angeles and has appointed Juan ‘JC’ Acosta as its head of operations for the market.

The new office is part of a push to increase the production and distribution of English-language content – including scripted series, reality and entertainment programming, documentaries and features – by the company, the production division of Spain’s Mediapro communications group.

The Los Angeles office will act as the centre of US operations for The Mediapro Studio, which already has staff working at the Miami and New York offices of Grup Mediapro (which also has a production facility at Great Point Studios in New York).

Acosta, who will be based in both Los Angeles and Miami, will oversee the Miami and New York teams in addition to the Los Angeles office. He was most recently president of international networks and streaming for Southern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa at Paramount, where he also served as president of ViacomCBS International Studios.

The Mediapro Studio’s English-language content up to now has included Paolo Sorrentino limited series The Young Pope and The New Pope, both for HBO/Max, and Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Famous Five series for the BBC, as well as features A Perfect Day and Hunting Ava Bravo.

Mediapro Studio CEO Laura Fernández Espeso commented: “Grup Mediapro’s primary focus across all its divisions is the expansion into the US. Grup Mediapro has been in the US since 1998. Now, we want to go further establishing the studio at the heart of the global audiovisual industry and welcoming JC Acosta as the head of The Mediapro Studio US/Canada. I’m thrilled to have JC on board. His brilliant career and broad experience are the perfect combination to lead our strategy here.”

Acosta said: “The Mediapro Studio has seen exceptional growth over the last several years and their success has been rooted in their mission and vision of content and talent first. The vast array of narratives and content produced globally are exceptional and have inspired me to take on this exciting new role. I’m thankful to Laura for her vision and entrusting me with this new venture to accelerate The Mediapro Studio’s position in the US/Canada.”