Former Brainstorm Media CEO Meyer Shwarzstein has revealed several projects being developed at his new Los Angeles-based development, financing and production company Another Brainy Idea.

In development as a feature is Landfillharmonic, based on a 2015 documentary that won awards at festivals including SXSW. The film, written by José Rivera and directed by Marcos Bernstein, will centre on a teacher who leads an orchestra of children using instruments made from landfill refuse. Producers are Rodolfo Madero, Michael Richter and Shwarzstein. Executive producers include Alejandra Amarilla, Rick Berg and Jonathan Dana.

In development as a drama series is an adaptation of The Talented Ribkins, a prize-winning 2017 novel by Ladee Hubbard. The series, about a man who helps his niece harness her superpowers during a trip across Florida, is being produced by Reuben Cannon, Michael Richter, Jon Shestack and Shwarzstein.

Also in the works is an animated series based on the 2021 animated feature Wish Dragon.

Shwarzstein launched Another Brainy Idea last year after his daughter Michelle Shwarzstein took control of Brainstorm Media’s distribution business. Another Brainy Idea will focus on “life-affirming TV and movies for diverse global audiences,” according to a statement.

Joining Shwarzstein at the new venture as vice president of development and production is Nicole Guenthard, formerly manager of development and production at Brainstorm.

Shwarzstein commented: “Every project takes time, energy, patience and passion, so you’d better be in business with good people - and we’re working with some of the best. It makes the entire endeavour a pleasure.”

The Talented Ribkins producer Cannon added: “Meyer is an outstanding producing partner with a rich imagination, extensive industry resources and a positive, forward-thinking approach, making him a joy to work with.”