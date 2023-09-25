Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) has acquired worldwide sales rights to Easter Bloody Easter from producer WallyBird Productions.

Los Angeles-based MPX will start selling the completed horror feature at next month’s American Film Market.

WallyBird head Diane Foster directed the film, written by Allison Lobel. Foster also stars as a woman who must protect her small town from the Jackalope (based on the mythical antelope-horned jackrabbit of North American folklore) and his army of devilish bunnies as they embark on a murder spree over the Easter weekend. Featuring in the cast alongside Foster are Lobel, Kelly Grant and Zuri Starks.

Foster produced with Grant, Lobel, Liana Montemayor, Rafi Jacobs, Mitchell Olson and Will Amato.

MPX senior vice president Ryan Bury said: “Diane has constructed an exhilarating and extravagant - in the very best way - film that won’t be soon forgotten. As a horror fanatic, I absolutely love seeing a film in the genre that can truly stand out uniquely on its own. I promise, you’ll never look at Easter the same way again. Or bunnies…always be suspicious of a bunny.”

Foster added: “WallyBird Productions and I are thrilled to be partnering with MPX to bring Easter Bloody Easter to audiences worldwide. Right from the start, Ryan and Andrew [MPX CEO James Andrew Felts] recognised the value of Easter Bloody Easter in the marketplace and their enthusiasm, expertise and strategy is an invaluable asset to the film’s success and the future of the franchise.”