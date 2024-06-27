Netflix has unveiled the expansion of its Netflix Studios Albuquerque production facility in the southwestern US state of New Mexico.

The expansion adds four new soundstages, three mills, one production office, two stage support buildings and two dedicated backlot areas across 108 acres to the facility, which Netflix acquired in 2018.

The global streamer said the facility also now incorporates several features geared towards sustainability, including on-site solar and battery storage systems, geothermal heating and cooling, all-electric appliances and 50 electric vehicle fast chargers.

Previously known as ABQ Studios, the facility was the first studio complex acquired by Netflix as a production hub. With eight sound stages located near the city of Albuquerque, it was known for hosting features including 2012 Disney/Marvel blockbuster The Avengers, The Lone Ranger and Sicario.

Netflix projects that have shot in New Mexico have included Stranger Things, Army Of The Dead, The Harder They Fall and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Upcoming Netflix projects shot or set to shoot on the studio lot include contemporary Western romance Ransom Canyon, medical procedural Pulse and The Boroughs, an adventure fantasy series set in New Mexico being executive produced by Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer.

In a statement, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that since 2019 the streamer has directly invested nearly $575m in New Mexico productions. The state, Sarandos said, “has proven to be an exceptional production hub for us. It offers a rich tapestry of landscapes, a talented workforce, and a supportive community.”