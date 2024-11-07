Thailand’s horror studio Night Edge Pictures lands at AFM with a slate of horror and thriller titles set for 2025.

Warun Siriprachai’s debut feature How To Run Away From Your Million-Baht Debt is based on a short-video phenomenon on social media. It focuses on a man who defends his innocence when he becomes the key suspect after his wife and child are murdered in their apartment. It is produced by Panida Ngamsompong (RedLife).

There’s Something Wrong With The TV is a horror sci-fi about two teenagers who attempt to release a group of children trapped inside an antique TV set. Sukollawat Kanarot from Thirteen Lives heads the cast, with Lertsiri Boonmee, Vutichai Wongnophadol (SLR) and Sathanapong Limwongthong (Chef’s Table) co-directing.

Penpak Sirikul from Home For Rent and Sanya Kunakorn (pictured) from How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies star in supernatural thriller Death Dial. Inspired by true stories, it follows an elderly woman who tracks down a scam call centre to avenge her brother and niece. Commercials director Napas Taleangcapun makes his feature debut, with Phuangphaka Rutimnon as producer.

Night Edge Pictures, headed by CEO Hans Audric Estialbo, is part of the Thai delegation led by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP). A total of 13 Thai companies are attending AFM this year – in addition to film and TV companies, they include production service providers for location filming and post-production houses promoting VFX, animation and gaming services.