Ridley Scott is in negotiation to direct Paramount Pictures’ as yet untitled film about musical group The Bee Gees, according to reports.

Scott is also set to produce along with Graham King of GK Films, Michael Pruss for Scott Free and Stacey Snider. Barry Gibb, the last surviving member of the group, will serve as executive producer.

The script is from John Logan, who wrote Scott’s classic Gladiator, as well as Martin Scorsese’s Howard Hughes biopic The Aviator and James Bond entries Skyfall and Spectre.

Paramount will distribute worldwide and Amblin and the UK’s Sister have the right to co-finance the project.

Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb were born in the UK but first performed as The Bee Gees in Australia. The group’s career stretched from the early sixties to the turn of the millennium and peaked commercially with the late seventies success of the soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever. Maurice Gibb died in 2003 and Robin Gibb in 2012.

Scott most recently directed awards contender Napoleon for Apple Studios. His Gladiator sequel for Paramount is set for release in November.

Paramount this week releases Bob Marley: One Love, its music biopic about the reggae icon. King produced the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and is currently working on Michael, about Michael Jackson, for Lionsgate.