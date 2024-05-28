Applications for Screen International’s Rising Stars Scotland close on Friday, June 1.

The second iteration of the talent spotlight for Scottish filmmakers and actors, in association with Screen Scotland, identifies and promotes the next generation of Scottish film talent to the international industry.

To apply please use this Google form.

Rising Stars Scotland 2024 will select up to ten film actors, directors, producers and writers who are on the cusp of their first major professional breakthrough with the selection revealed at the Edinburgh International Film Festival 2024. Chosen Stars will either be originally from or currently living in Scotland.

Screen International, with more than two decades of finding the world’s top creative film talent in the UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow, will present the selection made by Screen’s executive editor, reviews and new talent, Fionnuala Halligan. She can be contacted at screenstarsscotland@gmail.com. It is part of the publication’s global new talent drive which also includes programmes in Ireland, Spain and the Middle East.

Screen Scotland has committed to help the selected talents by offering advice and professional development over the following 12 months. Support offered will focus on connecting talent to relevant industry figures and key decision-makers, to elevate the Stars’ international profile and progress career objectives.

Any applicant will need to submit a brief bio, headshot, contact details, an explanation of eligibility to be a Rising Star Scotland and an outline of their professional development objectives.

Although there is no upper or lower age limit, Rising Star applicants should be at an early stage in their film career, demonstrate exceptional promise and be ready to progress to the next level. Submissions should indicate how this recognition might help them advance.