The eighth edition of Screen International’s talent-spotting initiative Arab Stars of Tomorrow will once again launch at this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival (December 5-13).

2024’s selection of five rising talents from across the MENA region will be unveiled on Saturday, December 7 in Screen’s second Red Sea print daily and on Screendaily.com.

For the second time, the initiative has been held in conjunction with Red Sea and Film AlUla, which is hosting a photoshoot for the five selected talents, including at the first UNESCO world heritage site in Saudi Arabia, the Hegra Archaealogical Site (Al Hjr).

On Saturday, December 7 the stars will meet the press at an event hosted by Screen and the Red Sea Film Festival in the festival’s new home of the iconic Al-Balad district in Jeddah.

Arab Stars of Tomorrow celebrates Arab talent and highlights the hottest up-and-coming actors, writers and directors who are primed to make their mark in the international industry. The 2024 line-up was curated by Screen International executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan, and Middle East correspondent Mona Sheded.

Previous alumni include Adam Bessa, who shared the 2022 Cannes Un Certain Regard best performance award for his turn in Lotfy Nathan’s Harka; Lebanon director Mounia Akl; Nisrin Erradi, who starred in 2022 Venice Critics’ Week closer Queens; The Swimmers actor Ahmed Malek; Tara Abboud, star of Venice 2021 premiere Amira; filmmaker Sameh Alaa, who was selected for the Cannes Cannes Cinefondation residence in 2021; and Souad actor Bassant Ahmed.

The fourth edition of Red Sea film festival opens with the world premiere of The Tale Of Daye’s Family, an Egypt-Saudi co-production and will close with Michael Gracey’s Better Man, the biopic of British pop singer Robbie Williams which world premiered at Telluride.

The awards night gala screening is Johnny Depp’s Red Sea Film Fund-backed Modi: Three Days On The Wing Of Madness, which debuted earlier this year at San Sebastian.