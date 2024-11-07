Taiwanese stars Vic Chou and Hsueh Shih-ling and rising talents Liu Tzu-chuan and Ryan Pai, will headline the cast of the second series of hit local series The World Between Us for Taipei-based production and sales company Screenworks Asia, the production subsidiary of Catchplay.

Chou, well known for Meteor Garden, and Shih-ling, who won best supporting actor for Taiwan Crime Stories at last year’s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT awards (ACA & G.OTT) in Busan, took to the stage on the second day of the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) on November 7. Yang Kuei-mei and Hsieh Hsin-ying, who were not present at the event, co-star.

Screenworks Asia screened a teaser for the series that set out the 20-year storyline about six intertwined families affected by various incidents such as a police stabbing, a train derailment, and a parliamentary clash.

The project was announced at last year’s TCCF by production company DaMou Entertainment. The 10 -episode series is co-produced by Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), Public Television Service Foundation, Asiaplay Taiwan Digital Entertainment, and KOKO Entertainment. Screenworks Asia is handling international sales.

The original creative team - Golden Bell award-winning producer Jayde Lin, writer Lu Shih-yuan, and director Lin Chun-yang return to lead the project, which has a production scale four times bigger. The first season was broadcast in 2019 on Taiwanese public broadcaster Public Television Service (PTS), Taiwan’s streaming platform Catchplay and HBO Asia.

Screenworks Asia is also bringing upcoming series Marriage Exposed and Islanders to the Market section of TCCF, which is being held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center till November 8.

Marriage Exposed stars Ariel Lin, the best actress winner for Imperfect Us at this year’s ACA & G.OTT awards, and Jerry Yan in his first Taiwanese TV role in 13 years. The 10-episode series follows three couples as they search for love and marks Lin’s first turn as a producer. It is backed by Chou’s Entertainment, Strong Productions, Screenworks Asia and TAICCA.

Islanders, which was launched at Mipcom, is adapted from the award-winning novel Islands by Hu Ching-fang and features a strong cast with Christopher Lee and Wu Kang-ren, both of whom named best leading actor at this year’s Golden Bell Awards in the miniseries and TV series category respectively.

Screenworks Asia has recently appointed former TAICCA executive Yeh Chia-Hua as manager for international production and distribution to further expand its international business scope.