Shooting is underway on horror thriller Dangerous Animals, starring Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney, Josh Heuston and Ella Newton, in Australia.

Screen Queensland, the government-owned investment agency, announced that the feature is now filming on the country’s Gold Coast.

Directed by Sean Byrne, known for genre features The Loved Ones and The Devil’s Candy, it is produced by London and Sydney-based Brouhaha Entertainment, LD Entertainment, Oddfellows Entertainment and Range Media Partners. Mister Smith Entertainment introduced the project to the market at Cannes this month.

Written by Nick Lepard, the story follows a surfer (Harrison) who is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer, played by Courtney. Held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks. The only person who realises she is missing is new love interest Moses (Hueston), who goes looking for her, only to also be caught by the deranged murderer.

The production is supported through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and employing 115 local cast, crew and creatives, contributing more than $10.7m to the state’s economy, according to the Australian government.

Previous productions to shoot in Queensland include Eden and Aussie Shore, as well as recent releases Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Apples Never Fall and Land Of Bad.

Brouhaha Entertainment previously scored success with Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe.