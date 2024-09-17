The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) has announced a line-up of 62 projects to participate in this year’s Taiwan Creative Content Fest Pitching Conference (TCCF Pitching), which will compete for a record prize pool of $226,000 (NT$7.2m).

The prize figure represents the largest in TCCF Pitching history, comprising around 30 awards presented by private entities and international film festivals. This year’s TCCF will take place from November 5-8 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

After introducing international productions for the first time last year, the line-up includes a large number of co-productions that reveal an growing expansion of international production and distribution opportunities from Taiwan.

Some 42 projects will be presented in the Project to Screen section for film and TV works, while a further 20 projects are included in the Story to Screen section for IP adaptations.

Japanese director Mai Nakanishi’s Taiwan-Japan feature co-production Child Uninvited and crime film Cubs by an award-winning Indonesian team including director Riri Riza and producer Ifa Isfansyah are among the feature films selected in Project to Screen.

Sci-fi animated feature Worldbot by Thai director Sasapitt Rujirat and another animated work The Ballad Of Yaya by Emmy-winning French team Blue Spirit Productions are also part of the same Project to Screen section, along with The Birdwatcher, a Myanmar-Singapore-Taiwan documentary previously in Visions du Réel’s development lab.

In addition to showcasing 12 original Taiwanese books and comics, the Story to Screen section partners with the Civil Society of French-Language Publishers (SCELF) to bring screen adaptation brand Shoot the Book! to Taiwan for the first time, which will present a further eight French and Taiwanese books that range from suspense to fantasy and romance.

The projects were selected from nearly 600 submissions across 21 countries by an international panel of judges based on criteria such as narrative integrity, commercial potential, and the project team’s international co-production experience.