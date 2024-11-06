Khui-Taweewar Wantha’s Thai supernatural horror Death Whisperer 2 has scared up $22m (739m baht) to become the second biggest local release of all time.

It has also been sold widely around the world by Bangkok-based sales and production company M Studio, which is currently at AFM promoting new horror titles Ghost Board and Kogaloak Village.

Following its release on October 10, Death Whisperer 2 has smashed a string of local box-office records – highest advance ticket sales of all time for a Thai film; highest opening day revenue for a Thai film, surpassing $2.4m (80m baht); and fastest Thai film to surpass the 100m baht ($3m) benchmark, achieved within 32 hours.

It is also the highest-grossing Thai film of 2024.

The sequel picks up where 2023’s Death Whisperer left off, as a group of siblings attempt to hunt down the spirit that possessed and killed their younger sister a few years earlier.

Backed by M Studio and Thai broadcaster Channel 3, the film reunites director Khui-Taweewar with his cast from the first film, including Nadech Kugimiya, Junior Kajbhunditt Jaidee, Friend Peerakrit Phacharaboonyakiat, Denise Jelilcha Kapaun, Mim Rattanawadee Wongtong and Nina Nutthatcha Padovan.

Released as Tee Yod 2 in some territories, it is being rolled out in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America in November and December. It has become the biggest Thai film in Vietnam.

AFM launches

At AFM, M Studio is introducing buyers to horror adventure Ghost Board and horror comedy Kogaloak Village.

Ghost Board is about three board-game enthusiasts who must beat an ancient board game before evil spirits take their lives. It is directed by Chanathip Wongpoltree and produced by Visute Poolvoralaks, the former CEO of GMM Tai Hub (GTH), the now-defunct company behind 2013’s Pee Mak, which remains the biggest Thai film ever.

Kogaloak Village is about a group of policemen who disguise themselves to uncover the truth behind a series of murders in a village, with a transgender ghost being a major suspect. It is directed by Poj Arnon, Kapol Thongplub and Nachat Juntapun.