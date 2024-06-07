Production has started on The Angry Birds Movie 3 with Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad returning to the voice cast for the animated video game adaptation.

Prime Focus Studios, Rovio and SEGA will produce the movie in association with One Cool Group, Flywheel Media and dentsu. DNEG Animation is attached as an animation partner.

The third feature in the franchise, which has so far grossed more than $500m at the worldwide box office, will continue to follow the adventures of Red and Chuck, voiced by Sudeikis and Gad.

Sony distributed the previous two features, released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

John Rice is returning to direct with a screenplay from Thurop Van Orman; the pair co-directed the second film. The producers are John Cohen, Dan Chuba and Carla Connor.