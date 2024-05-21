Metrograph Pictures has acquired North American rights to writer-director Julien Colonna’s The Kingdom after the film’s world premiere this week in the Cannes festival’s Un Certain Regard section.

Metrograph is planning a theatrical release at a date yet to be announced.

The film, Colonna’s narrative feature debut, centres on a teenager (played by Ghjuvanna Benedetti) who reconnects with her local mob boss father on the island of Corsica and goes on the run from other mobsters and the police.

Hugo Selignac and Antoine Lafon produced for Chi-Fou-Mi Productions and Goodfellas is handling sales.

Metrograph head David Laub said: “The Kingdom is a remarkable achievement – it provides an entirely fresh and compelling perspective on a mafia movie, while also being a tremendously emotional father-daughter story. It is an absolute gem that will surprise, move and stay with audiences, and we’re so excited to bring it out into the world.”

Colonna said: “I am honoured that Metrograph, with their highly impressive experience and lineup, has boarded The Kingdom as US distributor. We could not have hoped to find a better partner for the film, and I look forward to our collaboration, and to The Kingdom being seen by US audiences.”