Raw has bolstered its features and scripted department with the addition of former Brouhaha Entertainment development producer and BBC Film exec Sam Gordon as producer/executive producer.

Gordon joins the UK The Tinder Swindler production company at a time of growth in its scripted and features output, with upcoming feature film Crime 101 for Amazon MGM Studios being co-produced with Working Title. The indie was also behind feature docs Three Identical Strangers and The Imposter plus Michael Pearce’s Telluride premiere Encounter and Euros Lyn’s Sundance title Dream Horse.

He moves from his role as development producer at Brouhaha Entertainment, which he joined in 2021. While there he worked on Cannes 2023 premiere Firebrand and co-produced Cannes 2024 competition title Motel Destino. Prior to Brouhaha, he was head of development at Pride producer Calamity Films and also held development roles at Baby Cow and then-BBC Films, working on feature films including Philomena. Judy and Benediction.

In the new role, he will work with All3Media-backed Raw’s head of scripted TV Sara Murray, filmmakers Bart Layton and Tim Wardle and its senior creative team. He will report to chief exec Joely Fether and chief creative officer Dimitry Doganis.

A version of this story first appeared on Screen’s sister site, Broadcast.