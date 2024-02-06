Warp Films co-chief executive Peter Carlton is stepping back to a senior executive producer position as the Sheffield and London-based production company prioritises expansion into the European market with a raft of series co-productions.

Carlton joined as head of Warp Films Europe in 2009 before moving up to jointly head the company with Mark Herbert from 2015.

In his role as senior executive producer, Carlton will focus on Warp’s slate of projects as it preps a number of European co-productions.

Among the projects he will be overseeing is Costa Armonia, a horror series that he co-created with Greek director Lefteris Charitos. The drama is set in an AI-controlled wellness retreat in the Peloponnese and is co-produced with Greek label Neda Films.

He is also looking after S.O.L., a comedy thriller about an egotistical philanthropist who tries to save the world through geoengineering but nearly destroys it by starting a world war. It is made in collaboration with Sweden’s TV4 and Rainy Days, and has already been selected for the Berlinale Series Co-Production Market.

Warp is set to unveil a series of further announcements around new development deals with a European angle in the coming months.

The company made its name with landmark films including Dead Man’s Shoes, Four Lions and This Is England, the latter of which was spun-off into three series for Channel 4.

Carlton said: “As co-production is a vital and expanding part of the market, we have the opportunity to build on our existing network of European talent and partners to tell authentic and ambitious stories for the international market.”

Herbert called Carlton’s move a “significant step” towards enhancing the indie’s capabilities for the future.

He added: “Peter and I have been working together at Warp for over a decade, serving as Joint CEOs. Throughout this time, we’ve built a strong partnership filled with shared successes and memorable experiences. Peter’s outstanding contributions, particularly in producing award-winning series like The Last Panthers and Little Birds, speak to his talent and dedication. I have no doubt that he will continue to excel in his new role.”

Carlton will remain on the board of directors and Herbert will continue as founder and chief exec, while the rest of the board – chief creative officer Emily Feller, chief operating officer Niall Shamma and commercial director Peter Balm – will continue in their current roles.

Warp joined the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund in 2022 and last year inked a partnership deal with Stephen Graham’s label Matriarch Productions.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast