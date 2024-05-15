Indican Pictures has acquired North American rights to 2023 Cannes Un Certain Regard Jury Award winner Les Meutes (Hounds), debut feature of Moroccan writer-director Kamal Lazraq.

The dramatic thriller, sold internationally by Charades, had its world premiere in competition at the Marrakech film festival before screening at last year’s Cannes and getting theatrical runs in Australia, France and Italy. Indican is planning a theatrical release in the US and Canada this summer.

Shot in Casablanca, in Berber languages and French, the film has also won awards at festivals in Haifa, Pingyao and Stockholm.

Ayoub Elaid and Abdellatif Masstouri lead a cast of non-actors, playing a father and son who carry out petty crimes for the local mafia but find themselves in trouble with their employers and the police when a man they have been hired to kidnap dies in the boot of their car.

Indican vice president Randolph Kret said: “We’re honoured to be releasing a great thriller, an inspiring drama from a bold new talent to audiences in North America.”