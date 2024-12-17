Universal Pictures has changed the title of its sequel to current musical hit Wicked from Wicked Part Two to Wicked: For Good.

The sequel’s wide release date stays at November 21, 2025.

The new title refers to a song duet that stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will sing in the sequel, based, like the first film, on the Wicked stage musical. Original director Jon M Chu returns for the sequel, along with Erivo and Grande and other cast members Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

Released on November 22, the original film this weekend reached $525.3m at the global box office, making it the highest grossing non-sequel of the year and the second highest grossing stage adaptation of all time, after Les Miserables.

In North America, the film has grossed $359.2m. The international tally reached $166.1m from 81 markets this weekend, after openings in Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland.

In the UK, Wicked has reached $55.2m after four weekends.