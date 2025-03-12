London-based VFX and animation giant Jellyfish Pictures has reportedly halted operations as it struggles to stay afloat.

According to a report in Indian news outlet, Animation Xpress, Jellyfish is facing financial struggles and has temporarily suspended its global operations.

The company last night (March 11) released a statement (see below) which explains that it has been “exploring all options for sale and investment.”

As recently as 2023, Jellyfish Pictures expanded into India and took on an additional 400 VFX artists in Mumbai. It also opened an office in Toronto, Canada, last year.

Jellyfish Pictures first opened in 2001 and is best known for its animation work on How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming and animated feature Spirit: Untamed. Its recent projects include feature animation Dog Man, Black Mirror season 7, and The Rig 2.

The animation house also created its own IP through Jellyfish Originals, its content division. It most recently co-produced Stan & Gran, with Banijay Kids & Family Distribution as global distributor. The 52 x 11-minute series was commissioned by Channel 5’s preschool strand, Milkshake!

The move by Jellyfish Pictures comes shortly after huge visual effects brands MPC and The Mill shut down, after experiencing financial difficulties “for some time”, which were recently exacerbated by rising labour costs and the long tail of effects from the US writers’ strike.

Statement from Jellyfish Pictures

“Like so many other companies operating across the VFX, animation and wider creative industries, we’ve been battling hard in the face of strong headwinds over the past twelve months. The long-tail impact of Covid, coupled with rising costs and the fall-out from the writer and actor strikes, have had a profound effect on our business.

”Over recent months, we’ve been working closely with our key stakeholders to find a path forward, including exploring all options for sale and investment, with the aim of putting in place a strong financial platform upon which we can build. While we continue to engage in these discussions and explore our options, we have today taken legal steps to protect the position of the business while we strive to find a way forward.

”We have so much to be proud of. We’ve worked on fantastic, ground-breaking projects with brilliant partners. And we want to thank our amazingly talented award-winning teams who day in, day out, strive to push creative boundaries with their innovative thinking and skill.”