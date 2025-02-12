Tim Richards, founder and CEO of the Vue cinema chain, has been named this year’s recipient of the Global Achievement in Exhibition Award at the CinemaCon exhibition convention in Las Vegas.

Richards will be presented with the award during CinemaCon’s International Day Breakfast on March 31. The convention, hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), runs March 31 to April 3 at Vegas’ Caesars Palace hotel.

Richards founded Vue, the UK’s leading chain and Europe’s largest privately held cinema operator, in 1999. He previously did stints as an executive with Paramount/Universal joint ventures UCI and CIC and Warner Bros.

He served for three years as chair of the British Film Institute before his term ended last year. In December he was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to film and cinema.

CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser commented: “Tim Richards and Vue are synonymous with excellence in the motion picture exhibition industry. When it comes to passion, dedication or commitment in moving our industry forward, Tim really has no equal, actively championing both Vue and the industry. As pioneers in ultra luxury seating and theater technology, Vue is continually innovating and investing in the ultimate big screen experience. We are honoured to present our 2025 Award for Global Achievement in Exhibition to Tim Richards and Vue.”