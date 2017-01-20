Berlin sets competition, adds Amazon and BBC drama premieres

Stanley Tucci, Catherine Deneuve dramas join competition; TV dramas and Oleg Sentsov doc set to get world premiere.

The Berlin International Film Festival has finalised its competition and Berlinale Special strands.

Joining the festival in Out Of Competition berths are Stanley Tucci-directed Final Portrait and Catherine Deneuve drama Sage Femme.

James Gray’s The Lost City Of Z will have its interntional premiere while documentary The Trial: The State of Russia vs Oleg Sentsov will have its world premiere.

Among TV world premieres are Amazon’s Patriot and BBC One’s SS-GB.

In total, 18 of the 24 films selected for Competitionwill be competing for the Golden and the Silver Bears. 22 of the films will have their world premieres at the festival.

For the third time, Berlinale Special Series will present a selection of TV series in the official programme. Six German and international productions will have their world premieres at the Haus der Berliner Festspiele this year. Audiences will be able to see the first two episodes of each series.

Berlinale Special Galas will be held at the Friedrichstadt-Palast and Zoo Palast. Other Specialpremieres will take place at the Kino International.

Added titles:

Competition

Final Portrait

United Kingdom / France

Dir. Stanley Tucci (Big Night, Joe Gould’s Secret, Blind Date)

With Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer, Clémence Poésy, Tony Shalhoub, James Faulkner, Sylvie Testud

World premiere – Out of competition

Hao ji le (Have a Nice Day) - Animation

People’s Republic of China

Dir. Liu Jian (Piercing I)

World premiere

Sage femme (Midwife)

France / Belgium

Dir. Martin Provost (Le ventre de Juliette, Séraphine, Violette)

With Catherine Frot, Catherine Deneuve, Olivier Gourmet

World premiere – Out of competition

Berlinale Special

Maudie

Canada / Ireland

Dir. Aisling Walsh (Song for a Raggy Boy, The Daisy Chain)

With Sally Hawkins, Ethan Hawke, Kari Matchett, Zachary Bennett

European premiere

The Lost City of Z

USA

Dir. James Gray (We Own The Night, Two Lovers, The Immigrant)

With Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland

International premiere

The bomb – Experimental film

USA

Dir. Kevin Ford (Three Days, By the River),Smriti Keshari (Food Chains), Eric Schlosser (Command and Control; Fast Food Nation; Food, Inc.)

Live music Dir. The Acid

International premiere

La libertad del diablo (Devil’s Freedom) - Documentary

Mexico

Dir. Everardo González (Pulque Song, Old Thieves: The Legend of Artegio, El cielo abierto)

World premiere

Nema-ye nazdik (Close Up)

Iran (1990)

Dir. Abbas Kiarostami (Taste of Cherry, The Wind Will Carry Us, Certified Copy)

With Hossain Sabzian, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Abolfazl Ahankhah, Mehrdad Ahankhah, Monoochehr Ahankhah

German premiere of the restored version

As part of the cultural programme “Iranian Modernity” of the Goethe-Institut

The Trial: The State of Russia vs Oleg Sentsov - Documentary

Estonia / Poland / Czech Republic

Dir. Askold Kurov (Zima, ukhodi!; Leninland; Children 404)

World premiere

Berlinale Special Series

4 Blocks

Germany

Director: Marvin Kren (Blood Glacier, The ABCs of Death 2, Rammbock: Berlin Undead)

With Kida Khodr Ramadan, Frederick Lau, Veysel Gelin, Almila Bagriacik, Maryam Zaree, Karolina Lodyga, Oliver Masucci, Massiv

Broadcaster: TNT Serie

World premiere

Below The Surface

Denmark / Germany

Creator: Kasper Barfoed (Summer of ‘92)

Director: Kasper Barfoed

With Johannes Lassen, Sara Hjort Ditlevsen, Paprika Steen

Broadcaster: Kanal 5, Discovery Networks Denmark

World premiere

Black Spot

France / Belgium

Creator: Mathieu Missoffe (Profiling)

Dir. Thierry Poiraud (Goal of the Dead), Julien Despaux (Accused)

With Suliane Brahim, Laurent Capelluto, Hubert Delattre, Samuel Jouy

Broadcaster: France 2

World premiere

Der gleiche Himmel (The Same Sky)

Germany / Czech Republic

Creator: Paula Milne (The Politician’s Wife, The Virgin Queen, Endgame)

Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, 13 Minutes)

With Tom Schilling, Sofia Helin, Friederike Becht, Ben Becker, Jörg Schüttauf

Broadcaster: ZDF

World premiere

Patriot

USA / Czech Republic

Creator: Steve Conrad (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty)

With Michael Dorman, Kurtwood Smith, Michael Chernus, Kathleen Munroe, Aliette Opheim, Chris Conrad, Terry O’Quinn

Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video

World Premiere

SS-GB

United Kingdom

Director: Philipp Kadelbach (Platonic Love, Generation War)

With Sam Riley, Kate Bosworth, Lars Eidinger, James Cosmo, Rainer Bock, Maeve Dermody, Aneurin Barnard, Jason Flemyng

Broadcaster: BBC One

World premiere

Berlin 2017 full Competition lineup:

Ana, Mon Amour Dir. Călin Peter Netzer (Romania / Germany / France)

Bamui Haebyun-eoseo Honja (On The Beach At Night Alone) Dir. Hong Sangsoo (Republic of Korea - South Korea)

Beuys Dir. Andres Veiel (Germany) - Documentary

Colo Dir. Teresa Villaverde (Portugal / France)

The Dinner Dir. Oren Moverman (USA)

Django Dir. Etienne Comar (France) – First feature

El bar (The Bar) Dir. Álex de la Iglesia (Spain) – Out of competition

Félicité Dir. Alain Gomis (France / Senegal / Belgium / Germany / Lebanon)

Final Portrait Dir. Stanley Tucci (United Kingdom / France) – Out of competition

Hao ji le (Have A Nice Day) Dir. Liu Jian (People’s Republic of China) - Animation

Helle Nächte (Bright Nights) Dir. Thomas Arslan (Germany / Norway)

Joaquim Dir. Marcelo Gomes (Brazil / Portugal)

Logan Dir. James Mangold (USA) – Out of competition

Mr. Long Dir. Sabu (Japan / Hong Kong, China / Taiwan / Germany)

The Party Dir. Sally Potter (United Kingdom)

Pokot (Spoor) Dir. Agnieszka Holland (Poland / Germany / Czech Republic / Sweden / Slovakian Republic)

Return To Montauk Dir. Volker Schlöndorff (France / Germany / Ireland)

Sage Femme (Midwife) Dir. Martin Provost (France / Belgium) – Out of competition

T2 Trainspotting Dir. Danny Boyle (United Kingdom) – Out of competition

Teströl és Lélekröl (On Body And Soul) Dir. Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)

Toivon Tuolla Puolen (The Other Side Of Hope) Dir. Aki Kaurismäki (Finland / Germany)

Una Mujer Fantástica (A Fantastic Woman) Dir. Sebastián Lelio (Chile / USA / Germany / Spain)

Viceroy’s House Dir. Gurinder Chadha (India / United Kingdom) – Out of competition

Wilde Maus (Wild Mouse) Dir. Josef Hader (Austria) – First feature

Berlinale Special 2017

Acht Stunden sind kein Tag (Eight Hours Don’t Make A Day) Dir. Rainer Werner Fassbinder (Federal Republic of Germany 1972) – TV series with 5 episodes

The Bomb Dir. Kevin Ford, Smriti Keshari, Eric Schlosser (USA) – Experimental film

Es War Einmal In Deutschland… (Bye Bye Germany) Dir. Sam Garbarski (Germany / Luxembourg / Belgium)

In Zeiten Des Abnehmenden Lichts (In Times of Fading Light) Dir. Matti Geschonneck (Germany)

La Libertad Del Diablo (Devil’s Freedom) Dir. Everardo González (Mexico) - Documentary

La Reina De España (The Queen of Spain) Dir. Fernando Trueba (Spain)

Le Jeune Karl Marx (The Young Karl Marx) Dir. Raoul Peck (France / Germany / Belgium)

The Lost City Of Z Dir. James Gray (USA)

Masaryk (A Prominent Patient) Dir. Julius Ševčík (Czech Republic / Slovakian Republic)

Maudie Dir. Aisling Walsh (Canada / Ireland)

Nema-ye Nazdik (Close Up) Dir. Abbas Kiarostami (Iran)

The Trial: The State Of Russia vs Oleg Sentsov Dir. Askold Kurov (Estonia / Poland / Czech Republic) - documentary

Últimos Días En La Habana (Last Days In Havana) Dir. Fernando Pérez (Cuba / Spain)

Berlinale Special Series

4 Blocks – Director: Marvin Kren (Germany)

Below The Surface – Creator / Director: Kasper Barfoed (Denmark / Germany)

Black Spot – Creator: Mathieu Missoffe - Director: Thierry Poiraud, Julien Despaux (France / Belgium)

Der gleiche Himmel (The Same Sky) - Creator: Paula Milne – Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel (Germany / Czech Republic)

Patriot – Creator: Steve Conrad (USA / Czech Republic)

SS-GB – Director: Philipp Kadelbach (United Kingdom)