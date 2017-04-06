'Game Of Thrones', 'Humans' stars join Lena Headey in 'The Flood'

EXCLUSIVE: Ivanno Jeremiah and Iain Glen join immigration drama.

Humans star Ivanno Jeremiah and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen will join Lena Headey in UK immigration drama The Flood.

Headey, who will also serve as executive producer, will play an immigration officer who must decide the fate of a seemingly dangerous asylum seeker, played by upcoming actor Jeremiah.

Headey’s Game Of Thrones co-star Glen, who also has a recurring role in the Resident Evil movie franchise, will play her watchful boss in the film.

Northern Soul actor Jack Gordon has also been confirmed for the project.

The film is due to begin principal photography on April 10, filming in locations across London and Calais.

Helen Kingston’s original script will be directed by Anthony Woodley. Luke Healy produces alongside executive producer Julie-Anne Uggla.

Kingston, Woodley and Healy previously collaborated on 2015 sci-fi The Carrier.

Co-producer will be Michael Constable, line producer on Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire and Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait.

Glen has a supporting role in Roger Michell’s upcoming drama My Cousin Rachel, starring Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin and Holliday Grainger.