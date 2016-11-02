AFM: IM Global takes on 'The Adventurers'

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Lau, Shu Qi and Jean Reno [pictured] star in the story of a jewelry heist at the Cannes Film Festival.

IM Global has acquired worldwide rights to Chinese romantic thriller The Adventurers, one of the first productions from Flagship Entertainment, Warner Bros’ joint venture with China Media Capital (CMC).

Currently in post-production, the film is directed by Stephen Fung (Tai Chi Zero) and stars Andy Lau, Shu Qi and Jean Reno. Flagship produced with CMC division Gravity Pictures and acclaimed producer Terence Chang (Red Cliff, Face/Off). IM Global, which has worldwide rights excluding China, Thailand, Singapore and Philippines, is launching sales on the film here at AFM.

Written by Fung, Chi Kwong Cheung, Andy Lo and Steve Ha, the film revolves around a thief (Lau) who steals two priceless pieces of jewelry during the Cannes Film Festival. Reno plays a detective on his trail who is using the thief’s ex (Shu Qi) as bait.

IM Global’s slate of Chinese films also includes Huayi Brothers’ The Wasted Times, starring Zhang Ziyi; Village Roadshow Asia’s suspense thriller Hide And Seek; and Fundamental Films’ action comedy Super Express, directed by Song Xiao.