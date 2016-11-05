AFM: UK distributor Sharp Teeth launches sales division

Company’s first sales title is FrightFest horror Cruel Summer [pictured].

UK-based distributor Sharp Teeth Films is launching an in-house sales operation.

The first title in the new venture will be UK horror-thriller Cruel Summer which recently had its world premiere at London’s FrightFest ‘First Blood’ strand.

The movie charts the story of a young autism sufferer tormented by a group of enraged teens.

Fledgling distributor Sharp Teeth grew out of the Terracotta Entertainment Group, which primarily promotes Far East films in the UK.

The company’s first two releases are New York documentary Rubble Kings, highlighting the true story that inspired cult classic The Warriors and horror Shopping Tour.