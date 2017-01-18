Amazon picks up Grateful Dead documentary

Martin Scorsese is an executive producer on the four-hour documentary.

Amazon studios has acquired Sundance premiere Long Strange Trip, a four-hour documentary about American rock band The Grateful Dead.

Directed by Amir Bar-Lev (The Tillman Story) and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, the doc follows the band across a 30-year period as they experiment with music genres and eschew pop cliché.

The film will debut on Amazon Prime Video in the US and UK in May as a six-part documentary, with additional territories to be announced at a later date.

Long Strange Trip was produced by Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff and Alex Bavatnik, who also financed the project. Additional producers included Ken Dornstein and Justin Kreutzmann. Exec producers in addition to Scorsese were Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Rick Yorn, Andrew Heller, Sanford Heller, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Thomas J. Mangan IV, and Alicia Sams.

“I’ve always admired the spirit and creativity of the Grateful Dead,” commented Scorsese. “They are revolutionary artists who forever changed the world of touring and recording live music. They were a cultural force—a lifestyle, that continue to influence new generations of fans. This film will entertain and educate audiences about one of the most innovative and groundbreaking American bands of the 20th century.”

“The story of the Grateful Dead is that of music and culture of the 20th Century,” added Joe Lewis, head of comedy and drama, Amazon Studios. “Told with vast scope and an unprecedented cast of real life characters, Amir has taken advantage of this larger than life canvas to make an era-defining musical portrait that we can’t wait to bring to audiences everywhere.”

The deal was negotiated by WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers.