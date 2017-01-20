Berlin: 'Colo' polarises, 'Montauk' falters on Screen's Jury Grid

Aki Karuismaki’s The Other Side Of Hope remains top.

Of the two new entrants on today’s Screen Jury Grid at the Berlin Film Festival, Teresa Villaverde’s Portugal-France co-production Colo [pictured] was the star, scoring a respectable 2.7 from a possible four-stars.

The film particularly impressed Germany’s Katja Nicodemus, who awarded it a full four-stars, while Verena Lueken, also of Germany, opted to award it a solitary star.

Volker Schlondorff’s Return To Montauk, however, was unable impress the jury of international critics, clocking a rating of just 1.7, the second-lowest of this year’s scores after Oren Moverman’s The Dinner (1.3).

Aki Kaurismaki’s The Other Side Of Hope remains top on a rating of 3.7 and will take some beating as the competition enters its final stretch.

Debuting at the festival tomorrow are Hong Sang-soo’s One The Beach At Night Alone and Marcelo Gomes’ Joaquim.