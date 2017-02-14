Berlin: Sally Potter's 'The Party' divides Screen's Jury Grid
Debuts today include Thomas Arslan’s Bright Nights and Sabu’s Mr Long.
As the 67th Berlin Film Festival’s competition crosses the halfway point, Sebastian Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman continues to lead the way on Screen’s Jury Grid, and is the only film to clock up more than three stars from a possible four.
Debuts on the grid today included Sally Potter’s The Party, which notched a 2.0 rating.
The film divided Screen’s jury of international critics, with the UK’s Tim Robey, Germany’s Verena Lueken and Screen’s own critics all awarding it an impressive three-stars, while France’s Sebastian Jedor gave the film no stars.
Thomas Arslan’s Bright Nights, debuting today, also notched up a 2.0 score. Sabu’s Mr Long was the strongest new entrant with a 2.3 rating.
Screening today are Aki Kaurismaki’s The Other Side Of Hope and Andres Veiel’s Beuys. The competition wraps on Friday.
