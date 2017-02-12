Cate Blanchett multi-character drama 'Manifesto' goes to Soda, NonStop

EXCLUSIVE: Sales agent The Match Factory scores UK, Scandinavia deals on hot EFM title.

UK distributor Soda Pictures has picked up Cate Blanchett multi-character drama Manifesto for the UK and Ireland.

Closing another key territory on the film, sales agent The Match Factory has also sold the film to Scandinavia with NonStop Entertainment.

The latest deals follow FilmRise taking for the US and further territories selling including Italy and Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

Manifesto premiered at Sundance last month.

In the film, Cate Blanchett portrays 13 different characters, including a school teacher, a puppeteer, a newsreader, a factory worker and a homeless man.