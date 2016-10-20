Disney, Fox, Picturehouse win big at Screen Awards 2016

Disney wins Distributor Of The Year; Fox and Picturehouse each take home four awards.

Scroll down for full list of winners

Disney, Fox and Picturehouse were the big winners at the Screen Awards 2016, recognising excellence in UK marketing, distribution and exhibition.

The awards were handed out at a glamorous ceremony at The Brewery in London tonight (October 20). Broadcaster Edith Bowman hosted the event for the fifth year.

Disney Studios took home the hotly contested distributor of the year award, having delivered the biggest film of all time at the UK box office, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which also scooped theatrical campaign of the year (100 sites and over).

Twentieth Century Fox were triumphant in four categories, winning 3D campaign of the year for The Martian, premiere of the year (100 sites or above) for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, marketing team of the year and PR team of the year (in-house). Deadpool was also highly commended in theatrical campaign of the year (100 sites and over).

The Lobster, co-distributed by Picturehouse Entertainment and Element Pictures, picked up two awards for poster design of the year and theatrical campaign of the year (99 sites and under), while Picturehouse also scooped cinema of the year (25 screens or over) for Picturehouse Central and event cinema campaign of the year for Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale.

As well as being highly commended in distributor of the year, Curzon Artificial Eye won trailer of the year for Son Of Saul and the company’s Mark Towers was this year’s rising star.

Pathe UK’s Suffragette took home online campaign of the year and Way To Blue were crowned PR team of the year (agency) for the first time.

Specialist film campaign of the year went to Peccadillo Pictures’ Embrace Of The Serpent, while premiere of the year (99 sites or below) was won by Dartmoor Killing.

In the creative agency of the year categories, Intermission Film and AllCity won for audiovisual and print, respectively, as Coffee & Cigarettes were highly commended for their work in the audiovisual category.

Brand partnership of the year went to Brand Culture for their work with The Secret Life Of Pets and Petplan Insurance UK, cinema marketing campaign of the year was awarded to Showcase Cinema and cinema of the year (24 screens or under) was won by London’s Genesis Cinema, with a highly commended for The Picture House in Uckfield.

As previously announced, Geoff Greaves, owner and operator of the UK’s Merlin Cinemas chain, was awarded the exhibition achievement award.

Judges who voted for this year’s winners were industry experts Tom Avison, Claire Beswick, Dave Bishop, Sue Bruce-Smith, Stephen Burdge, Will Clarke, Melissa Cogavin, James Collington, Hilary Davis, Matthew Eyre, Emma McCorkell, Joe Oppenheimer, Eduardo Panizzo, Adam Rubins, Deborah Sheppard, and Stephen Woolley.

Sponsors for the evening included Air New Zealand, Creative Skillset, Deluxe Technicolor Digital Cinema, Digital Cinema Media, Eclair, Eikon, Market Reactive, Movio, Motion Picture Solutions, Powster, RealD, Red Rock Entertainment, UK Cinema Association and Vista Group.

Screen Awards 2016:

3D Film Campaign of the Year

Sponsored by Real D

The Martian, Twentieth Century Fox

Brand Partnership of the Year

Sponsored by DCM

The Secret Life Of Pets and Petplan Insurance UK, Brand Culture

Cinema Marketing Campaign of the Year

Sponsored by Movio

Showcase Cinema de Lux

Cinema of the Year - 24 Screens or Under

Genesis Cinema, Whitechapel, London

Highly commented - The Picture House, Uckfield

Cinema of the Year - from a company 25 screens or over

Sponsored by Vista Group

Picturehouse Central

Creative Agency of the Year – Audiovisual

Intermission Film

Highly commended - Coffee & Cigarettes

Creative Agency of the Year – Print

AllCity

Distributor of the Year

Sponsored by Deluxe Entertainment Services Group

Disney Studios

Highly commended - Curzon Artificial Eye

Event Cinema Campaign of the Year

Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale, Picturehouse Entertainment

Exhibition Achievement Award

Geoff Greaves, Merlin Cinemas

Marketing Team of the Year

Twentieth Century Fox

Online Campaign of the Year

Suffragette, Pathe UK, Feref and Influence Digital

Poster Design of the Year

The Lobster, Picturehouse Entertainment, Element Pictures Distribution, Protagonist Pictures & Vasilis Marmatakis

PR Team of the Year – Agency

Way To Blue

PR Team of the Year - In-house

Twentieth Century Fox

Premiere of the Year – 100 sites or above

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Twentieth Century Fox

Premiere of the Year – 99 sites or below

Dartmoor Killing, Dartmoor Killing Ltd in association with Barn Cinema Dartington

Rising Star

Sponsored by Creative Skillset

Mark Towers, Curzon Artificial Eye

Specialist Film Campaign of the Year

Sponsored by Red Rock Entertainment

Embrace Of The Serpent, Peccadillo Pictures

Theatrical Campaign of the Year – 100 Sites and Over

Sponsored by Motion Picture Solutions

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Disney

Highly commended - Deadpool, Twentieth Century Fox

Theatrical Campaign of the Year – 99 Sites and Under

Sponsored by Motion Picture Solutions

The Lobster, Picturehouse Entertainment and Element Pictures Distribution

Trailer of the Year

Sponsored by Powster

Son Of Saul, Curzon Artificial Eye & Intermission Film