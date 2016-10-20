Disney, Fox, Picturehouse win big at Screen Awards 2016
Disney wins Distributor Of The Year; Fox and Picturehouse each take home four awards.
Disney, Fox and Picturehouse were the big winners at the Screen Awards 2016, recognising excellence in UK marketing, distribution and exhibition.
The awards were handed out at a glamorous ceremony at The Brewery in London tonight (October 20). Broadcaster Edith Bowman hosted the event for the fifth year.
Disney Studios took home the hotly contested distributor of the year award, having delivered the biggest film of all time at the UK box office, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which also scooped theatrical campaign of the year (100 sites and over).
Twentieth Century Fox were triumphant in four categories, winning 3D campaign of the year for The Martian, premiere of the year (100 sites or above) for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, marketing team of the year and PR team of the year (in-house). Deadpool was also highly commended in theatrical campaign of the year (100 sites and over).
The Lobster, co-distributed by Picturehouse Entertainment and Element Pictures, picked up two awards for poster design of the year and theatrical campaign of the year (99 sites and under), while Picturehouse also scooped cinema of the year (25 screens or over) for Picturehouse Central and event cinema campaign of the year for Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale.
As well as being highly commended in distributor of the year, Curzon Artificial Eye won trailer of the year for Son Of Saul and the company’s Mark Towers was this year’s rising star.
Pathe UK’s Suffragette took home online campaign of the year and Way To Blue were crowned PR team of the year (agency) for the first time.
Specialist film campaign of the year went to Peccadillo Pictures’ Embrace Of The Serpent, while premiere of the year (99 sites or below) was won by Dartmoor Killing.
In the creative agency of the year categories, Intermission Film and AllCity won for audiovisual and print, respectively, as Coffee & Cigarettes were highly commended for their work in the audiovisual category.
Brand partnership of the year went to Brand Culture for their work with The Secret Life Of Pets and Petplan Insurance UK, cinema marketing campaign of the year was awarded to Showcase Cinema and cinema of the year (24 screens or under) was won by London’s Genesis Cinema, with a highly commended for The Picture House in Uckfield.
As previously announced, Geoff Greaves, owner and operator of the UK’s Merlin Cinemas chain, was awarded the exhibition achievement award.
Judges who voted for this year’s winners were industry experts Tom Avison, Claire Beswick, Dave Bishop, Sue Bruce-Smith, Stephen Burdge, Will Clarke, Melissa Cogavin, James Collington, Hilary Davis, Matthew Eyre, Emma McCorkell, Joe Oppenheimer, Eduardo Panizzo, Adam Rubins, Deborah Sheppard, and Stephen Woolley.
Sponsors for the evening included Air New Zealand, Creative Skillset, Deluxe Technicolor Digital Cinema, Digital Cinema Media, Eclair, Eikon, Market Reactive, Movio, Motion Picture Solutions, Powster, RealD, Red Rock Entertainment, UK Cinema Association and Vista Group.
Screen Awards 2016:
3D Film Campaign of the Year
Sponsored by Real D
The Martian, Twentieth Century Fox
Brand Partnership of the Year
Sponsored by DCM
The Secret Life Of Pets and Petplan Insurance UK, Brand Culture
Cinema Marketing Campaign of the Year
Sponsored by Movio
Showcase Cinema de Lux
Cinema of the Year - 24 Screens or Under
Genesis Cinema, Whitechapel, London
Highly commented - The Picture House, Uckfield
Cinema of the Year - from a company 25 screens or over
Sponsored by Vista Group
Picturehouse Central
Creative Agency of the Year – Audiovisual
Intermission Film
Highly commended - Coffee & Cigarettes
Creative Agency of the Year – Print
AllCity
Distributor of the Year
Sponsored by Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Disney Studios
Highly commended - Curzon Artificial Eye
Event Cinema Campaign of the Year
Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale, Picturehouse Entertainment
Exhibition Achievement Award
Geoff Greaves, Merlin Cinemas
Marketing Team of the Year
Twentieth Century Fox
Online Campaign of the Year
Suffragette, Pathe UK, Feref and Influence Digital
Poster Design of the Year
The Lobster, Picturehouse Entertainment, Element Pictures Distribution, Protagonist Pictures & Vasilis Marmatakis
PR Team of the Year – Agency
Way To Blue
PR Team of the Year - In-house
Twentieth Century Fox
Premiere of the Year – 100 sites or above
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Twentieth Century Fox
Premiere of the Year – 99 sites or below
Dartmoor Killing, Dartmoor Killing Ltd in association with Barn Cinema Dartington
Rising Star
Sponsored by Creative Skillset
Mark Towers, Curzon Artificial Eye
Specialist Film Campaign of the Year
Sponsored by Red Rock Entertainment
Embrace Of The Serpent, Peccadillo Pictures
Theatrical Campaign of the Year – 100 Sites and Over
Sponsored by Motion Picture Solutions
Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Disney
Highly commended - Deadpool, Twentieth Century Fox
Theatrical Campaign of the Year – 99 Sites and Under
Sponsored by Motion Picture Solutions
The Lobster, Picturehouse Entertainment and Element Pictures Distribution
Trailer of the Year
Sponsored by Powster
Son Of Saul, Curzon Artificial Eye & Intermission Film
