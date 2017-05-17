Buyers close in on Michael Jackson chimp animation 'Bubbles'

EXCLUSIVE: SVoD players are frontrunners to ink worldwide deal for Taika Waititi project.

Buyers are circling a full-finance deal for animation Bubbles, from Hunt For The Wilder People director Taika Waititi.

Online giant Netflix is the front-runner for the movie but Amazon is also in play.

Should it make, the splashy multi-million dollar pact, in negotiation with CAA, would be the biggest to come out of the Cannes market so far this year.

Rocket Science handles international sales on the project, which is currently in early stages.

Waititi is due to co-direct the stop-motion feature, a coming-of-age story about Michael Jackson’s celebrity pet chimpanzee, with Mark Gustafon, who served as animation director on Fantastic Mr Fox.

Andrew Kortschak and Walter Kortschak of End Cue are producing with Dan Harmon’s Starburns Industries, the animators behind 2016 best animation feature Oscar nominee Anomalisa.

The project is based on Isaac Adamson’s screenplay that topped the 2015 Black List and recounts the life of the late superstar’s pet. Adamson serves as executive producer with Lee Stobby.

Hotshot New Zealand director Waititi is currently in post-production on Marvel Studios tentpole Thor: Ragnarok.