Emmys 2017: full list of nominations

Westworld, Saturday Night Live lead nominations in 69th Primetime Emmys.

Westworld and Saturday Night Live led the pack on 22 nominations each as the 69th Primetime Emmys nominations were announced on Thursday morning.

Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore presented the nomination ceremony from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Centre.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 17 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with Stephen Colbert on hosting duties.

Last year The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story was the big winner of the night, scooping five awards. Game Of Thrones won three prizes including outstanding drama series with Veep winning outstanding comedy series.

NOMINATIONS

Best Drama Series

House Of Cards (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Comedy Series

Veep (HBO)

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Feud (FX)

Genius Nat Geo

The Night Of (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Best TV Movie

The Wizard Of Lies (HBO)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle Of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Robin Wright (House Of Cards)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowde (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Aziz Ansari (Master Of None)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace And Frankie)

Jane Fonda (Grace And Frankie)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Vanessa Beyer (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Katheryn Hahn (Transparent)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Robert De Niro (The Wizard Of Lies)

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Alfred Molina (Feud)

Stanley Tucci (Feud)

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Regina King (American Crime)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Judy Davis (Feud)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard Of Lies)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Amanda Knox (Netflix)

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (Hulu)|

A House Divided (HBO/Vice)

L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later (A&E)

13TH (Netflix)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

American Masters (PBS)

Chef’s Table (Netflix)

The Keepers (Netflix)

Planet Earth II (BBC America)

30 For 30 (ESPN)

