First trailer for 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' starring Domhnall Gleeson

The film co-stars Margot Robbie, and Kelly Macdonald.

The first trailer for Simon Curtis’ Goodbye Christopher Robin has been released.

Watch the trailer below or HERE on mobile device.

The film tells the story of the relationship between beloved children’s author A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (Wil Tilston), whose toys inspired the world and characters of Winnie the Pooh. Margot Robbie and Kelly Macdonald also star as Milne’s wife and Robin’s nanny, respectively.

The film is written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce (Millions) and Simon Vaughan (War And Peace), and is produced by Damian Jones (The Lady In The Van) and Steve Christian (Belle). Curtis and Vaughan also serve as executive producers.

The film will be released in the UK on September 29, 2017. Fox Searchlight Pictures produced and will distribute the film worldwide.