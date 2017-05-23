Long-time Soda head Eve Gabereau to step down

EXCLUSIVE: Co-founder of UK distributor, Thunderbird Releasing, departs after 15 years.

Eve Gabereau is exiting Thunderbird Releasing, the company she founded as Soda Pictures in 2002.

During her 15 years at the UK distribution outfit she amassed a library of more than 350 films, including Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson and Maren Ade’s Oscar and BAFTA nominee Toni Erdmann.

In 2014, Soda was acquired by Canadian production company Thunderbird Entertainment, and the UK distribution arm re-branded as Thunderbird Releasing in April.

She retains a stake in the Thunderbird Entertainment group.

Gabereau’s co-managing director Edward Fletcher will remain as MD of Thunderbird Releasing.

Future plans

Speaking to Screen in Cannes, where she is attending with Directors’ Fortnight pick I Am Not A Witch, on which she is an executive producer, Gabereau said she had several projects on her radar and would also be taking some time out.

Those include her programmer and consultancy role at the Prince Edward Island Film, Food & Ideas Festival, which is holding its inaugural edition in July.

She is also co-producing Noaz Deshe’s documentary Ghost In Radar (working title), which has backing from CNC and Creative Europe and will be at Sheffield Doc/Fest in the market this year.