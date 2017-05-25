NFTS appoints school director

Dr Jon Wardle succeeds Nik Powell at UK film school.

The National Film and Television School has appointed Dr Jon Wardle as the new director of the school, effective from 1 August 2017.

Wardle, the current depity director, will succeed Nik Powell who has been director since September 2003.

He will become the fifth director in the school’s 46-year history.

Commenting on his appointment, Wardle said: ‘I am thrilled to be taking over the running of the National Film and Television School, and will work hard to ensure that it builds on its world-wide reputation as one of the top institutions for learning about film, television and games.

“I am looking forward to leading the school through its continuing and exciting period of growth and development towards and beyond the 50th anniversary of the school’s founding.”

Patrick McKenna, chair of the National Film and Television School’s board of governors, added: “I am delighted that Jon has accepted our invitation to become the school’s new director. I have every confidence that he will fulfil his responsibilities with distinction.

“We look to him to provide the school with strategic vision, creative and outward-facing leadership and high calibre management of its expanding operations and activities. There is a great deal for the school still to achieve and Jon is ideally placed to take us forward.”

Prior to joining the NFTS, Wardle worked for ten years at Bournemouth University. He has also worked as a consultant for Creative Skillset, and developed courses for companies including Aardman, Sony Computers Entertainment Europe and the BBC.

He leads the BFI Film Academy Talent Campus Residential and he is on the Royal Television Society Education Committee.