RealD acquires Masterimage assets after winning patent battle

3D tech companies were previously locked in a legal battle over patent infringements.

3D technology outfit RealD has acquired the assets and technology of rival 3D systems company Masterimage.

The move follows an intellectual property lawsuit in July last year, in which RealD successfully argued that Masterimage’s 3D technology infringed its patent.

“RealD remains committed to visual technology innovation and to protecting our intellectual property around the world,” commented RealD founder and CEO Michael V. Lewis in a statement.

RealD has equipped more than 29,000 3D screens in 72 countries.