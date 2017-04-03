Screen opens submissions for Stars of Tomorrow 2017
The search is on for Screen International’s annual talent showcase.
Screen International is looking for new actors, writers, directors and producers from the UK and Ireland to showcase in its 14th annual Stars of Tomorrow portfolio.
For the second year, Screen has a direct line for recommendations, which should be directed to stars@screendaily.com.
Open from now, the final deadline for submissions is June 2, 2017.
Candidates for inclusion in Screen International Stars of Tomorrow should be professional and with a track record, albeit brief, in the film business. They should be UK or Republic of Ireland nationals, ideally under the age of 30. All names will be verified in a lengthy vetting process.
Stars of Tomorrow is the film industry’s most successful new talent showcase, with an unrivalled track record for discovering fresh UK and Irish actors and key creatives.
Screen International’s reviews editor and chief film critic Fionnuala Halligan will select 15 actors and 15 directors, writers and producers for a special standalone issue of Screen International, which will be published and distributed in October 2017.
2017 also marks the third year of a partnership with the BFI London Film Festival (October 4-15), which will see the new Stars presented as part of its programme of events.
Through the Stars of Tomorrow initiative, Screen takes pride in bringing young artists to the attention of the international community during the first moments of their careers.
Previous Stars of Tomorrow include:
- James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Emily Blunt, Noel Clarke and director Andrea Arnold, all selected for the first-ever edition in 2004;
- David Oyelowo, Eddie Redmayne, Ruth Negga and director Rupert Sanders (2005);
- Riz Ahmed, Dan Stevens, Hayley Atwell and Jodie Whittaker (2006);
- Andrew Garfield, Felicity Jones and Gemma Arterton (2007);
- Dev Patel, Claire Foy, Tom Hiddleston, Aaron Johnson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and writer-director Andrew Haigh (2008);
- Luke Evans, Daniel Kaluuya, Theo James and Holliday Grainger (2009);
- Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, Jessica Brown Findlay and writer Kelly Marcel (2010);
- John Boyega, Douglas Booth, Vanessa Kirby and writer-director John Maclean (2011);
- Tom Holland, George MacKay and Letitia Wright (2012);
- Will Poulter, Cush Jumbo, Arinze Kene, Stacy Martin and writer-director Stephen Fingleton (2013);
- Taron Egerton, Jack Lowden, Maisie Williams and writer-producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (2014);
- Charlie Heaton, Joe Alwyn, Bebe Cave, Barry Keoghan and writer Marnie Dickens (2015);
- Fionn Whitehead, Josh O’Connor, Florence Pugh, Sennia Nanua and producer Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (2016).
