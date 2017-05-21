Song Kang-ho crime drama 'Drug King' underway

EXCLUSIVE: Showbox production also stars Jo Jung-suk and Doona Bae.

Korean studio Showbox has started shooting crime drama Drug King (working title) in Busan, South Korea with Song Kang-ho (Snowpiercer) heading the cast.

Directed by Woo Min-ho, the film is based on the true story of an infamous drug dealer in Busan in the 1970s. Song plays the drug lord, while Jo Jung-suk (The Face Reader) and Doona Bae (Sense8, Cloud Atlas) have also joined the cast.

Woo’s credits include political thriller Inside Men, which grossed $50.4m in Korea in 2015. Song also stars in Showbox’s A Taxi Driver, also starring Thomas Kretschmann and directed by Jang Hoon, which is being lined up for a summer 2017 release.