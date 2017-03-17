STX dates first UK release 'Breathe’ starring Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy

First image revealed for Andy Serkis-directed drama.

Andy Serkis’s feature directorial debut Breathe will be released in the UK on October 27, 2017, by distributor STXinternational.

The film marks the first UK release for the company, whose international division is headed by former Film4 boss David Kosse.

Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield lead the drama, which tells the story of an adventurous young man who is struck by Polio in his late 20s. Paralysed and only able to breathe with the help of a machine, he defies his doctors, who give him months to live, by travelling the world.

Garfield plays the lead opposite Foy who plays his wife and travel companion.

Supporting cast includes Hugh Bonneville and Tom Hollander.

Jonathan Cavendish (Bridget Jones’s Diary) produced the film - which is based on the life of his parents - for The Imaginarium Studios, which he runs with Serkis.

Financing comes from Silver Reel, BBC Films and the BFI. Embankment Films are handling sales.

Phil Robertson is executive producer for The Imaginarium, Claudia Blüemhuber and Ian Hutchinson for Silver Reel and Christine Langan for BBC Films.

STX’s 2017 UK release slate also includes Baltasar Kormakur’s Adrift, Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s Home Again, and Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River. As per recent reports, the status of Martin Scorsese’s anticipated gangster drama The Irishman remains unclear.