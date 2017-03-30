Udine Far East Festival selects 13 projects for genre market

Companies including XYZ, Wild Bunch and Media Asia are set to attend.

Projects from 13 countries will be presented at this year’s edition of Focus Asia, the co-production market held at Udine Far East Film Festival April 26-28.

More than 100 sales agents and financiers will gather for the event, including representatives of XYZ, Media Asia, M-Line, Showbox, Wild Bunch, Reel Suspects, and M-Appeal.

While last year’s inaugural edition of Focus Asia featured screenings and events built around finished projects, this year’s crop are all in the early stages of development.

The selection was curated from 72 submissions by a committee featuring representatives of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival and the Nordisk Film & Fond’s Nordic Genre Boost.

The project teams are from countries including Japan, Indonesia, France, Sweden, Italy, Singapore and Laos.

The Udine Far East Film Festival runs April 21-29 in 2017.

Focus Asia 2017 selected projects: