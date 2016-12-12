Adam Bakri to star in Sen-Gupta’s Slam

DUBAI/EXCLUSIVE: Palestinian actor Adam Bakri (Omar) has been cast in Sydney-based director Partho Sen-Gupta’s upcoming drama Slam, alongside Australian actress Rachael Blake.

The story follows a young Australian of Palestinian origin whose peaceful life is shattered when his sister disappears and local media claim she has run away to join Isis.

Michael Wrenn’s Australian production outfit Invisible Republic is producing the film with Australia’s Charles Billeh and Marc Irmer of Paris-based Dolce Vita Films on board as co-producers. Screen Australia supported development of the English-language project.

Billeh is attending Dubai Film Market to find a minority co-producer from the region for the film, which is scheduled to shoot in Sydney next year.

Born in India and now based in Sydney, Sen-Gupta previously directed award-winning Hindi-language dramas Let The Wind Blow (2004) and Sunrise (2014).