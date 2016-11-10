Movie industry reacts to Donald Trump victory
Harvey Weinstein, Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lawrence, Ken Loach, Shonda Rhimes among those to react.
A number of leading figures in the film and TV industries have responded with shock and dismay to the surprise win for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential election this week.
Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton drew tens of millions of dollars in contributions from the entertainment industry during the heated contest. Opponent Trump received a fraction of that support.
Industry heavyweights to back Clinton’s campaign included senior figures from all six of Hollywood’s major studios while Harvey Weinstein, Legendary’s Thomas Tull and a number of top talent agent executives were also donors. Creatives to host events for Clinton included Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney.
Meanwhile, actors Stephen Baldwin, Steven Seagal and Kirstie Alley were among those to voice enthusiasm for the result.
Screen rounds up some of the reactions:
Harvey Weinstein, producer, said in a comment sent to Screen:
“With both Donald and Hillary [Clinton] splitting the popular vote of Americans 50/50, I was proud to see Hillary say this morning that she would work with Donald because that’s what our country wants to see. One of the great things President Obama did was taking a page from Lincoln’s playbook — taking on rivals and working together with them in the White House. It takes a willingness from both sides, however, and our country is sick and tired of the divisiveness in D.C. It is my hope that President-Elect Trump will do this with Hillary and others. It will make people less fearful, which I’m sure he wants, and it’s what we need as a country.”
Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar-winning actress, wrote in a piece for Vice off-shoot Broadly:
“This country was founded on immigration and today the only people that feel safe, that their rights are recognized and respected are white men.
I want to be positive; I want to support our democracy, but what can we take away from this? It’s a genuine question that we all need to ask ourselves. We shouldn’t blame anyone, we shouldn’t riot in the streets. We should think strongly and clearly about what to do next because we cannot change the past.”
Aaron Sorkin, Oscar-winning writer, wrote an open letter published by Vanity Fair:
“America didn’t stop being America last night and we didn’t stop being Americans and here’s the thing about Americans: Our darkest days have always—always—been followed by our finest hours.”
Michael Moore, director of Bowling For Columbine and Michael Moore in Trumpland:
Jessica Chastain, Oscar-nominated actress for The Help and Zero Dark Thirty:
Adam McKay, writer and director of The Big Short:
Danny Zuker, writer and executive producer of ABC’s Modern Family:
Shonda Rhimes, Emmy-nominated creator of Grey’s Anatomy:
Paul Feig, director of Bridesmaids:
Judd Apatow, comedy writer, director, and producer:
Guillermo del Toro, director of Pan’s Labyrinth:
Chris Evans, star of Captain America:
Michelle Rodriguez, star of the Fast & Furious franchise:
Miley Cyrus, actress and musician [in a tearful Twitter video]:
“Donald Trump, I accept you. And that’s hard to say but I even accept you as the president of the United States, and that’s fine…Just treat people with love and treat people with compassion and respect, and I will do the same for you.”
Laverne Cox, transgender rights activist and star of Orange Is The New Black:
George Takei, Star Trek actor and LGBT rights activist, in a post on Facebook:
“I am addressing this to all who voted to defeat Donald Trump and what he represents. We may not have prevailed, but we must not despair.
Many of you are, like me, in a state of shock. This does not feel like the America you love and honor. We are in unchartered waters. In times like these we must reaffirm the values we cherish and have fought for: equality, justice, the care of our planet. We must stand up defiantly to any dark or divisive acts, and look out for the most vulnerable among us. It is more important than ever.
Within our hearts we know the society we wish to live in. No one can take that vision from us. We are each of us keepers of that promise. This country has seen wars and grave injustices, slavery and even civil war in its past. Yet we found our way through.
Hold your loved ones close. Tell them that it is in times of sadness and in the toughest of days where we often find our true mettle.”
Ken Loach, director of Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake:
John Cleese, Monty Python star and comedian:
Guy Pearce, UK-born Australian actor:
Irvine Welsh, author of Trainspotting:
Stephen Baldwin, actor and former Celebrity Apprentice contestant:
Scott Baio, former Happy Days star:
Kirstie Alley, US actress and comedian:
Steven Seagal, actor and martial arts star:
