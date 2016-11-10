Movie industry reacts to Donald Trump victory

Harvey Weinstein, Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lawrence, Ken Loach, Shonda Rhimes among those to react.

A number of leading figures in the film and TV industries have responded with shock and dismay to the surprise win for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential election this week.

Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton drew tens of millions of dollars in contributions from the entertainment industry during the heated contest. Opponent Trump received a fraction of that support.

Industry heavyweights to back Clinton’s campaign included senior figures from all six of Hollywood’s major studios while Harvey Weinstein, Legendary’s Thomas Tull and a number of top talent agent executives were also donors. Creatives to host events for Clinton included Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney.

Meanwhile, actors Stephen Baldwin, Steven Seagal and Kirstie Alley were among those to voice enthusiasm for the result.

Screen rounds up some of the reactions:

Harvey Weinstein, producer, said in a comment sent to Screen:

“With both Donald and Hillary [Clinton] splitting the popular vote of Americans 50/50, I was proud to see Hillary say this morning that she would work with Donald because that’s what our country wants to see. One of the great things President Obama did was taking a page from Lincoln’s playbook — taking on rivals and working together with them in the White House. It takes a willingness from both sides, however, and our country is sick and tired of the divisiveness in D.C. It is my hope that President-Elect Trump will do this with Hillary and others. It will make people less fearful, which I’m sure he wants, and it’s what we need as a country.”

Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar-winning actress, wrote in a piece for Vice off-shoot Broadly:

“This country was founded on immigration and today the only people that feel safe, that their rights are recognized and respected are white men.

I want to be positive; I want to support our democracy, but what can we take away from this? It’s a genuine question that we all need to ask ourselves. We shouldn’t blame anyone, we shouldn’t riot in the streets. We should think strongly and clearly about what to do next because we cannot change the past.”

Aaron Sorkin, Oscar-winning writer, wrote an open letter published by Vanity Fair:

“America didn’t stop being America last night and we didn’t stop being Americans and here’s the thing about Americans: Our darkest days have always—always—been followed by our finest hours.”

Michael Moore, director of Bowling For Columbine and Michael Moore in Trumpland:

The American Brexit In June Britain voted to leave Europe Yesterday America voted to leave America — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 9, 2016

Jessica Chastain, Oscar-nominated actress for The Help and Zero Dark Thirty:

The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism sexism The question is what do we do now — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 9, 2016

Adam McKay, writer and director of The Big Short:

Bye bye bank regulations

Bye bye dealing with climate change

Bye bye health care

Bye bye diplomacy #electionnight — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) November 9, 2016

Danny Zuker, writer and executive producer of ABC’s Modern Family:

Havent felt like this since I watched the towers come down At least then we had a fleeting moment of unity before we turned on each other — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) November 9, 2016

Shonda Rhimes, Emmy-nominated creator of Grey’s Anatomy:

A friend just called to say that Canadas immigration website just crashed Yall That is no good — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 9, 2016

Paul Feig, director of Bridesmaids:

The majority vanquished a strong smart woman for a dangerous mediocre man Business as usual — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) November 9, 2016

Judd Apatow, comedy writer, director, and producer:

One thing I do not want to watch right now comedy about any of this Thats how terrifying and disappointing this is — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 9, 2016

Guillermo del Toro, director of Pan’s Labyrinth:

The world has changed But who we are what we believe in what we stand for each of us will be as true tomorrow as it is today — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2016

Chris Evans, star of Captain America:

No more fear Only hopeful optimism I gonna let love be my guide All my energy will now go towards protecting the rights of ALL Americans — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 9, 2016

Michelle Rodriguez, star of the Fast & Furious franchise:

Its official this is what happens when America lets its public education system slump to 25th place Hope he keeps his promise on education — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) November 10, 2016

Miley Cyrus, actress and musician [in a tearful Twitter video]:

“Donald Trump, I accept you. And that’s hard to say but I even accept you as the president of the United States, and that’s fine…Just treat people with love and treat people with compassion and respect, and I will do the same for you.”

Laverne Cox, transgender rights activist and star of Orange Is The New Black:

Without a test there is no testimony Let this be the test that ignites us toward a testimony of resilience strength and love — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) November 9, 2016

George Takei, Star Trek actor and LGBT rights activist, in a post on Facebook:

“I am addressing this to all who voted to defeat Donald Trump and what he represents. We may not have prevailed, but we must not despair.

Many of you are, like me, in a state of shock. This does not feel like the America you love and honor. We are in unchartered waters. In times like these we must reaffirm the values we cherish and have fought for: equality, justice, the care of our planet. We must stand up defiantly to any dark or divisive acts, and look out for the most vulnerable among us. It is more important than ever.

Within our hearts we know the society we wish to live in. No one can take that vision from us. We are each of us keepers of that promise. This country has seen wars and grave injustices, slavery and even civil war in its past. Yet we found our way through.

Hold your loved ones close. Tell them that it is in times of sadness and in the toughest of days where we often find our true mettle.”

Ken Loach, director of Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake:

KL* I think you can judge how bad it is when Marine Le Pen sends her congratulations to Donald Trump so who knows what hell do — Ken Loach (@KenLoachSixteen) November 10, 2016

John Cleese, Monty Python star and comedian:

Im sad about Trumpbut it proves Philip Tetlock right again



Parallels drawn on PBS with BerlusconiAnxious folk like authoritarian figures — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 9, 2016

Guy Pearce, UK-born Australian actor:

Bringing a child into the world where being a lying misogynistic racist sexist bully gets rewarded Hmmmm imagine that — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) November 10, 2016

Irvine Welsh, author of Trainspotting:

Im going to go to bed now and pretend it was a bad dream and that America didnt just turn into something fucking abominable — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) November 9, 2016

Stephen Baldwin, actor and former Celebrity Apprentice contestant:

Soon the REAL work begins to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain

Proud to have been a part of such amazing history @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/YDWANm2YEZ — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) November 9, 2016

Scott Baio, former Happy Days star:

Great faith in God works Mr @realDonaldTrump Im proud to call you President of the United States of America And First Lady @MELANIATRUMP — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 9, 2016

Kirstie Alley, US actress and comedian:

CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT TRUMP @realDonaldTrump against all odds against the establishment and even against most from the GOP U did it — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 9, 2016

Steven Seagal, actor and martial arts star: