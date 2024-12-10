Spanish director Álex Montoya is to adapt Paco Roca’s best-selling graphic novel The Abyss Of Oblivion about the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War.

Montoya and production companies Nakamura Films and Raw Pictures secured the rights to The Abyss Of Oblivion after teaming to make La Casa, a film adaption of another Roca graphic novel.

La Casa played in competition at the Malaga Film Festival in March, winning best screenplay, best music and the audience award.

Producers Jordi Llorca, Sofía López and Araceli Isaac as well as writer-director Montoya started talking to Roca about adapting The Abyss Of Oblivion around the time of La Casa’s premiere at Malaga.

The Abyss Of Oblivion is inspired by a true story: the executions under Franco’s dictatorship after the Spanish Civil War and efforts to locate mass graves.

Roca’s works have also inspired the animation feature Wrinkles and the series La Fortuna, directed by Alejandro Amenábar.

Montoya said adapting The Abyss Of Oblivion “is a major challenge, partly due to the scale of the project and partly because of the responsibility and sensitivity the story deserves to be dealt with.”

Written by Roca and Rodrigo Terrassa, The Abyss Of Oblivion was Spain’s best-selling non-fiction book for over 20 weeks, with more than 90,000 copies sold following its publication in December 2023. Publishing rights have been sold to the US, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Turkey and Brazil.