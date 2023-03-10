Elisabet Cabeza
Based in Spain.
- News
“Malaga is part of the effort to sustain Spain’s new wave,” says festival director Juan Antonio Vigar
The festival is an important stopping point for directors including Carla Simon and Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.
- Features
Eight Spanish and Latin American titles to look out for at Malaga
Malaga Film Festival runs March 10-19.
- News
New Spanish and Latin American films to premiere at Malaga 2023
The festival opens on March 10 and will include super-sized industry progrramme Mafiz.
- News
Buzzy Berlin title ‘20,000 Species Of Bees’ secures France, Italy deals for Luxbox (exclusive)
Film directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren.
- News
Berlinale hosts tribute to legendary Spanish director Carlos Saura: “I will never forget his kindness”
Attendees included Carlo Chatrian, Agnieszka Holland, Wim Wenders and Volker Schlöndorff.
- News
Buyers buzz around Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren’s ‘20,000 Species Of Bees’ (exclusive)
Berlinale Competition title heading to Benelux, Switzerland, Poland and and Taiwan.
- Features
‘20,000 Species Of Bees’ director on Spain’s new wave of female filmmakers
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren’s debut 20,000 Species Of Bees, a story of identity, lands in Berlin Competition.
- News
Berlinale competition title ‘Totem’ scores more sales; first trailer revealed (exclusive)
Project is Mexican director Lila Avilés’ feature debut.
- Features
Spain’s Alvaro Gago on scaling up Sundance-winning short ‘Matria’ to a feature-length Berlin premiere
Matria won the Screen International Buyers’ Choice Award at the MIA Audiovisual Market in Rome.
- Features
Berlin 2023: Spain hot projects
Spain has been firmly in the international spotlight since Alcarràs won the Golden Bear at last year’s Berlinale.
- Features
Directors including Jane Campion, Thomas Vinterberg and Luca Guadagnino discuss Berlin honoree Steven Spielberg’s legacy
Screen International asks 13 filmmakers about Spielberg’s influence on them as storytellers and his impact on global film culture.
- News
Berlinale competition title ‘Totem’ sells to UK-Ireland and Spain for Alpha Violet (exclusive)
The film is the second from Mexican director Lila Avilés.
- News
‘20,000 Species Of Bees’: first trailer for Berlinale competition film (exclusive)
Film is feature debut of Spanish director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
- News
‘The Beasts’ triumphs at the Goya Awards, ‘Alcarras’ leaves empty-handed
Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s take on a western wins nine prizes, but none for Carla Simon’s Berlinale winner
- News
Screen unveils 2022 Spain Stars of Tomorrow
The 2022 line-up of Spain Stars of Tomorrow are being presented on Wednesday November 16 at a special launch event in Madrid.
- Features
Miguel Salvat of HBO Max Spain’s rich talent and international appeal
HBO Max is tapping into a rich seam of talent to create series with strong international appeal, the streamer’s commissioning editor in Spain Miguel Salvat tells Screen.
- Features
Spain Stars of Tomorrow 2022: Zoé Arnao (actor)
Her breakthrough came in Pilar Palomero’s ’Schoolgirls’.
- Features
Spain Stars of Tomorrow 2022: Carlos Cuevas (actor)
He made his English-speaking debut in eight-part historical series ’Leonardo’.
- Features
Spain Stars of Tomorrow 2022: Jason Fernandez (actor)
He was recently cast in Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Strange Way Of Life’.
- Features
Spain Stars of Tomorrow 2022: Pol Hermoso (actor)
He starred in Netflix’s ‘Alba’ which became the streamer’s most-watched non-English language series.