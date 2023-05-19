BASQUE. AUDIOVISUAL.

BASQUE. AUDIOVISUAL.

Operated by Zineuskadi, the Basque Audiovisual Office, BASQUE. AUDIOVISUAL. is the brand name behind the internationalization of the Basque audiovisual sector, an umbrella designed to promote Basque productions and companies at markets and festivals around the world.

Contact info

Website:
https://www.basqueaudiovisual.eus/en/about-us