Out of Competition
Cobweb
Dir: Kim Jee-woon.
Our critic said: “An entertainingly affectionate ode to film-makers and film-making.”
International sales: Barunson E&A
Midnight Screenings
Acid
Dir: Just Philippot
Our critic said: “Combines aspects of the disaster film and the domestic drama, approaching each genre with understatement to deliver a modest study of personal and societal upheaval – and refusing to offer tidy resolutions on either front.”
International sales: Pathe Films
The King Of Algiers
Dir: Elias Belkeddar
Our critic said: “Belkeddar’s feature directorial debut combines crime, comedy and romance and, although the different elements do not always mesh together seamlessly, they provide enough spark for a story about a bad man who tries to become a little more good.”
International sales: StudioCanal
Special Screenings
Robot Dreams
Dir: Pablo Berger
Our critic said: “The film’s visual design is relatively straightforward by modern animation standards, but that only allows the story’s unfiltered emotions to spring forth even more powerfully.”
International sales: Elle Driver
Un Certain Regard
The Animal Kingdom
Dir: Thomas Cailley
Our critic said: “Sets itself up as a brooding chiller, jump scares, freaky coups de cinéma and all, but gradually shifts gear to become more poetic and tender.”
International sales: StudioCanal
If Only I could Hibernate
Dir: Zoljargal Puevdash
Our critic said: “This first Mongolian film to play in Cannes official selection is a drama which is rooted in the political but is never heavy-handed.”
International sales: Urban Sales
Omen
Dir: Baloji
Our critic said: “This confident feature directorial debut suggests a bright future for a filmmaker with an appreciation for atmosphere and character.”
International sales: Memento International
Only The River Flows
Dir: Wei Shujun
Our critic said: “Chinese cinema makes a sophisticated and stylish return to Cannes with this nimble noir.”
International sales: Mk2
Rosalie
Dir: Stephanie Di Giusto
Our critic said: “Nadia Tereszkiewicz is terrific, playing the title role with charm and grace as a new bride unconcerned that her husband (Benoit Magimel) is shocked by her excessive body hair.”
International sales: Gaumont
Directors’ Fortnight
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry
Dir: Elene Naveriani
Our critic said: “An irresistible central performance from Eka Chavleishvili adds to the appeal of a film that should readily connect with audiences who embraced titles like Sebastian Lelio’s Gloria or Blandine Lenoir’s I Got Life.”
International sales: Totem
The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed
Dir: Joanna Arnow
Our critic said: “A very adult comedy of sexual and emotional manners sees writer/director Arnow make her mark as a talent to watch.”
International sales: Loco Films
Critics’ Week
Ama Gloria
Dir: Marie Amachoukeli
Our critic said: “A small film, but one whose subtle touch and generous spirit proves captivating.”
International sales: Pyramide International
The Rapture
Dir: Iris Kaltenbäck
Our critic said: “Hafsia Herzi gives a consistently suspenseful, ever so slightly off-kilter performance as a Parisian midwife who takes a problematic interest in her best friend’s infant daughter after overseeing the birth.”
International sales: Be for Film
Vincent Must Die
Dir: Stephan Castang
Our critic said: “Castang brings a fresh energy to that time-honoured jeopardy tradition with his entertaining debut feature, a tragicomic apocalyptic thriller which plays out a nightmare scenario with black humour and soulful reflections on the human condition.”
International sales: Goodfellas
Cannes Classics
Anita
Dir: Alexis Bloom
Our critic said: “This doc, which features archival home-move footage on 16mm, is fashioned around the never-published memoirs of notorious rock chick Anita Pallenberg, voiced by Scarlett Johansson.”
International sales: Cinetic Media
