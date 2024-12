Screen is running this regularly updated page with the latest film festival and market dates from across the world.

To submit details of or alter your festival dates, please contact us here with the name, dates, country and website for the event.

January

Palm Springs International Film Festival, US - January 2-13

Saint Augustine Film Festival, US - January 9-12

Sundance Film Festival, US - January 23-February 2

FIPADOC International Documentary Film Festival, France - January 24-February 1

Goteborg Film Festival, Sweden - January 24-February 2

International Film Festival Rotterdam, Netherlands - January 30-February 9

Ostend Film Festival, Belgium - January 31-February 8

February

DocPoint Helsinki Documentary Film Festival, Finland - February 4-9

SCAD TVfest, US - February 5-7

Victoria Film Festival, Canada - February 7-16

Berlin International Film Festival, Germany - February 13-23

European Film Market, Germany - February 13-19

Dublin International Film Festival, Ireland - February 20-March 2

MIPTV London, UK - February 23-27

Glasgow Film Festival, UK - February 26-March 9

Romford Horror Film Festival, UK - February 27-March 2

True/False Film Festival, US - February 27-March 2

Borderlines Film Festival, UK - February 28-March 15

March

Australian International Documentary Conference, Australia - March 2-5

Cartoon Movie, France - March 4-6

FrightFest Glasgow, UK - March 6-8

Luxembourg City Film Festival, Luxembourg - March 6-16

Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival, Greece - March 6-16

SXSW, US - March 7-15

Vilnius International Film Festival, Lithuania - March 7-23

Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, US - March 11-23

Sofia International Film Festival, Bulgaria - March 13-23

Malaga Film Festival, Spain - March 14-23

Manchester Film Festival, UK - March 14-23

Filmart, Hong Kong - March 17-20

Hong Kong Asian Film Financing Forum, Hong Kong - March 17-19

CPH:DOX, Denmark - March 19-30

Hippodrome Silent Film Festival, UK - March 19-23

Sofia Meetings, Bulgaria - March 19-23

Sonoma International Film Festival, US - March 19-23

Red Lorry Film Festival, India - March 21-23

Series Mania, France - March 21-28

Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival, UK - March 27-30

Cleveland International Film Festival, March 27-April 5

Diagonale, Austria - March 27-April 1

Garden State Film Festival, US - March 27-30

April

Miami Film Festival, US - April 4-13

Visions du Reel, Switzerland - April 4-13

Hebden Bridge Film Festival, UK - April 6

Timeless Film Festival Warsaw, Poland - April 7-14

Boston International Film Festival, US - April 10-15

Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival, Portugal - April 10-27

Hong Kong International Film Festival, Hong Kong - April 10-21

Istanbul Film Festival, Turkiye - April 11-22

San Francisco International Film Festival, US - April 17-27

Sunny Bunny LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, Ukraine - April 18-25

Atlanta Film Festival, US - April 24-May 4

BCN Film Fest, Spain - April 24-May 2

Canneseries, France - April 24-29

Far East Film Festival, Italy - April 24-May 2

HotDocs, Canada - April 24-May 4

JFilm Festival, US - April 24-May 4

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, US - April 24-29

Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews, UK - April 25-27

Screen Forever online market, Australia - April 29-30

Jeonju International Film Festival, South Korea - April 30-May 9

May

IndieLisboa Film Festival, Portugal - May 1-11

UK Asian Film Festival, UK - May 1-11

Screen Forever, Australia - May 6-8

DocsBarcelona, Spain - May 8-18

Cannes Film Festival, France - May 13-24

Marche du Film, France - May 13-21

Cine Las Americas International Film Festival, US - May 14-18

Harlem International Film Festival, US - May 15-18

Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, US - May 15-18

Seattle International Film Festival, US - May 15-25

Docaviv, Israel - May 22-31

Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival, Canada - May 23-31

Krakow Film Festival, Poland - May 25-June 1

Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, US - May 27-June 1

Nippon Connection Film Festival, Germany - May 27-June 1

Mendocino Film Festival, US - May 29-June 1

June

Lighthouse International Film Festival, US - June 4-8

New Media Film Festival, US - June 4-5

Sydney Film Festival, Australia - June 4-15

Tribeca Film Festival, US - June 4-15

Guadalajara International Film Festival, Mexico - June 6-14

Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market, France - June 8-14

American Black Film Festival, US - June 11-15

Provincetown International Film Festival, US - June 11-15

DC/DOX Film Festival, US - June 12-15

Monte Carlo Television Festival, Monaco - June 13-17

Transilvania International Film Festival, Romania - June 13-22

Bentonville Film Festival, US - June 16-22

CineEurope, Spain - June 16-19

Doc Edge Film Festival, New Zealand - June 18-July 31

Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, US - June 18-28

Oakville Film Festival, Canada - June 18-25

Sheffield DocFest, UK - June 18-23

Brussels International Film Festival, Belgium - June 20-28

Kimolos International Film Festival, Greece - June 21-25

Sunny Side Of The Doc, France - June 23-26

Biarritz Film Festival Nouvelles Vagues, France - June 24-29

Palm Springs ShortFest, US - June 24-30

Nantucket Film Festival, US - June 25-30

Oak Cliff Film Festival, US - June 26-29

FilmFest Munich, Germany - June 27-July 6

July

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Czechia - July 4-12

FID Marseille, France - July 8-13

Galway Film Fleadh, Ireland - July 8-13

Golden Apricot International Film Festival, Armenia - July 13-20

Fantasia International Film Festival, Canada - July 17-August 3

Jerusalem Film Festival, Israel - July 17-27

New Horizons International Film Festival, Poland - July 17-27

Waco Independent Film Festival, US - July 17-20

Burgas International Film Festival, Bulgaria - July 19-25

Malaysia International Film Festival, Malaysia - July 19-27

Cinema Rediscovered, UK - July 23-27

Comic-Con, US - July 24-27

Woods Hole Film Festival, US - July 26-August 2

BlackStar Film Festival, US - July 31-August 3

August

Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival, US - August 1-9

Locarno Film Festival, Switzerland - August 6-16

37ºSouth Market, Australia – August 7-10

HollyShorts Film Festival, US - August 7-17

Melbourne International Film Festival, Australia - August 7-24

Edinburgh International Film Festival, UK - August 14-20

Norwegian International Film Festival Haugesund, Norway - August 16-22

Sidewalk Film Festival, US - August 18-24

New Nordic Films, Norway - August 19-22

FrightFest, UK - August 21-25

Venice International Film Festival, Italy - August 27-September 6

September

Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival, US - September 2-7

Deauville American Film Festival, France - September 6-14

Atlantic International Film Festival, Canada - September 10-17

Camden International Film Festival, US - September 11-14

DMZ International Documentary Film Festival, South Korea - September 11-17

Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival, Canada - September 13-21

Women Over 50 Film Festival, UK - September 13 (in-person)

Women Over 50 Film Festival, UK - September 14-October 12 (online)

Busan International Film Festival, South Korea - September 17-26

Breck Film Festival, US - September 18-21

Calgary International Film Festival, Canada - September 18-28

Helsinki International Film Festival - Love & Anarchy, Finland - September 18-28

Cheltenham International Film Festival, UK - September 19-28

Prague Independent Film Festival, Czechia - September 19-21

Asian Contents & Film Market, South Korea - September 20-23

Filmfest Hamburg, Germany - September 25-October 4

Reykjavik International Film Festival, Iceland - September 25-October 5

Zurich Film Festival, Switzerland - September 25-October 5

Women X Film Festival, UK - September 26-28

International Film Festival Schlingel, Germany - September 27-October 4

October

Bolton International Film Festival, UK - October 1-5

New York Greek Film Expo, US - October 2-12

Film Fest Ghent, Belgium - October 8-19

Sitges Film Festival, Spain - October 9-19

MIPCOM, France - October 13-16

Bergen International Film Festival, Norway - October 15-23

Santa Fe International Film Festival, US - October 15-19

Woodstock Film Festival, US - October 15-19

British Urban Film Festival, UK - October 16-31

Newport Beach Film Festival, US - October 16-23

Tallgrass Film Festival, US - October 16-19

Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, Spain - October 22-28

Little Venice Film Festival, UK - October 22-28

Austin Film Festival, US - October 23-30

Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, Czechia - October 24-November 2

SCAD Savannah Film Festival, October 25-November 1

DOK Leipzig, Germany - October 27-November 2

Nordic Film Days Luebeck, Germany - October 29-November 2

November

Rehoboth Independent Film Festival, US - November 3-9

Stockholm International Film Festival, Sweden - November 5-16

Cork International Film Festival, Ireland - November 6-16

Leeds International Film Festival, UK - November 6-23

Marrakech International Film Festival, Morocco - November 28-December 6

December

Sun Valley Film Festival, US - December 5-8