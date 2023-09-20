Critics were overheard to complain that the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) wasn’t the strongest festival in terms of breakouts, and it’s certainly true that this year the top titles were split between fall festivals, with New York still to unveil a few (Foe, for example).

A lot of the Venice headliners didn’t play TIFF (eg Poor Things), and while some Telluride films played at TIFF (The Holdovers, Nyad), others skipped (Saltburn). And critics do tend to criticise.

In reality, though, there was plenty to be excited about. See below for our critics’ top tips from the festival.

American Fiction

Dir. Cord Jefferson

Screen’s critic said: “Jefferson’s impressive debut is a portrait of a frustrated Black author played with relish by Jeffrey Wright.”

Contact: MRC

The Boy And The Heron (international premiere)

Dir. Hayao Miyazaki

Screen’s critic said: “Miyazaki’s long-awaited return to film-making is full of stunning images that vary from sublime to nightmarish.”

Contact: Goodfellas

The Burial

Dir. Maggie Betts

Screen’s critic said: “A barnstorming performance from Jamie Foxx (and sterling supporting work from his suits) drives this punchy and wildly entertaining courtroom drama.”

Contact: Amazon Studios

The Dead Don’t Hurt

Dir. Viggo Mortensen

Screen’s critic said: “Mortensen’s second as director is a Western starring Vicky Krieps which marks an ambitious step up in scope.”

Contact: HanWay Films

Dicks: The Musical

Dir. Larry Charles

Screen’s critic said: “Hoping to infuriate religious conservatives, homophobes and anyone else who might be easily offended, Dicks: The Musical is a very fun romp.”

Contact: A24

Dream Scenario

Dir. Kristoffer Borgli

Screen’s critic said: “Borgli’s Nicolas Cage-starrer is tailored for an A24 fanbase, who will devour this mordant contemporary comedy with midnight sensibilities.”

Contact: A24

Dumb Money

Dir. Craig Gillespie

Screen’s critic said: “Dumb Money is a snappy, entertaining picture that taps into a lingering resentment about how rigged the financial markets feel to many Americans.”

Contact: Black Bear

The Holdovers (premiered at Telluride)

Dir. Alexander Payne

Screen’s critic said: “Crushingly wistful in precisely the way moviegoers have come to expect from Payne.”

Contact: Universal Pictures

Lee

Dir. Ellen Kuras

Screen’s critic said: “Kate Winslet stars in a satisfyingly textured portrait of a remarkable and unusual woman.”

Contact: Rocket Science

One Life

Dir. James Hawes

Screen’s critic said: “The feature a layered performance from Anthony Hopkins as a man who keeps the past locked up tight.”

Contact: Film Nation, Rob Carney

The Peasants

Dirs/scr: DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman

Screen’s critic said: “Five years after earning an Oscar nomination for their film Loving Vincent, directors DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman deliver another truly impressive animated work.”

Contact: New Europe Film Sales

The Royal Hotel (premiered at Telluride)

Dir. Kitty Green

Screen’s critic said: “Kitty Green delivers a further devastating drama on toxic masculinity.”

Contact: HanWay Films

Seven Veils

Dir. Atom Egoyan

Screen’s critic said: “Appropriate considering the source material, this intense psychodrama about buried trauma and doomed romance demonstrates an unapologetic operatic flair which entrances and over-reaches in equal measure.”

Contact: XYZ Films

Shoshana

Dir. Michael Winterbottom

Screen’s critic said: “Winterbottom carefully recreates Tel Aviv in the 1930s, where much of the tensions that affect Israel today are starting to bubble over.”

Contact: Vision Distribution

Solo

Dir. Sophie Dupuis

Screen’s critic said: “Montreal’s drag scene comes under the spotlight in this affecting drama about a romance that turns sour.”

Contact: SND

The Teacher

Dir. Farah Nabulsi

Screen’s critic said: “A teacher in Palestine is forced to confront his violent past in this passionate but uneven debut.”

Contact: Goodfellas / US sales: CAA/ MENA sales: Front Row Filmed Entertainment

Together 99

Dir. Lukas Moodysson

Screen’s critic said: “Moodysson presents a tender sequel to his 2000 portrait of a Stockholm commune.”

Contact: REinvent

Unicorns

Dirs: Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd

Screen’s critic said: “Like wrapping yourself up in a beloved book, Unicorns takes you to a new place, returning you charmed and changed.”

Contact: CAA

Wicked Little Letters

Dir. Thea Sharrock

Screen’s critic said: “Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley re-unite to delightfully profane effect in this sweary comic twist on the cosy period drama.”

Contact: Studiocanal

Woman Of The Hour

Dir. Anna Kendrick

Screen’s critic said: “A tremendous directorial debut from Anna Kendrick in this true-life serial killer drama which takes unexpected twists and turns.”

Contact: AGC International