Fionnuala Halligan
Fionnuala Halligan is Screen International’s executive editor for reviews and new talent, occasional comment writer and compiler of the annual UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow young talent initiative. She started writing for the publication over two decades ago in Hong Kong/China but has been based in the UK over recent years.
A journalism graduate, Fionnuala started work as a film critic for the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong, where she was based for 12 years. She has retained a long-lasting association with Asia and was a consultant to and international programmer for the Macao International Film Festival for five years (2016-2021).
Now full-time with Screen International, she has served on multiple festival juries from San Sebastian to Jerusalem and has written two books on filmmaking – Filmcraft: Production Design and The Art Of Movie Storyboards.
She is a member of the London Film Critics’ Circle, Bafta and the European Film Academy, and a top-rated critic on Rotten Tomatoes.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44(0)7881306369
- Email:
- finn.halligan@screendaily.com
